Ram Charan, BTS, Taylor Swift Lead At Pop Golden Awards 2023 (Winners Full List)
The Pop Golden Awards for 2023 unveiled a stellar lineup of winners, each recognized for their incredible contributions and achievements.
The 2023 Pop Golden Awards ceremony, held few days ago on the 8th of Decemeber, was a mesmerizing showcase that not only celebrated outstanding actors, actresses, and exceptional film and television releases of the past year but also served as a convergence point for the finest talents in the global pop music industry. This gracious event served as a tribute to the Best Films, TV Shows, Actors, and more, seamlessly merging the realms of entertainment to honor exceptional achievements.
The ceremony's spotlight extended across various pop music genres, shedding light on burgeoning talents from diverse corners of the world, including the realms of K-pop, Western pop, Latin music, Afrobeats, and beyond. This global celebration underscored the immense influence and diversity present in the contemporary pop culture landscape.
The Pop Golden Awards for 2023 unveiled a stellar lineup of winners, each recognized for their incredible contributions and achievements. Esteemed artists, supported by dedicated pop culture enthusiasts worldwide and the discerning judgment of our esteemed panel of judges, received due acknowledgment for their remarkable talents. Notable among today’s victors were AGUST D (SUGA) and J-Hope, each securing two wins, alongside Dilraba Dilmurat, also claiming two well-deserved victories. Furthermore, India's very own Ram Charan received the esteemed accolade as the Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year.
For a comprehensive list of winners across various categories, please find the detailed rundown below:
Golden Underground Record Award (2023)
SB19 - BAZINGA
Golden Pop Group Of The Year Award (2023)
TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
Golden Korean Artist Of The Year Award (2023)
AGUST D
Golden Hip Hop Song Award
J HOPE - ARSON
Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award
MILEY CYRUS - FLOWERS
Golden Pop Album Award
JAY CHOU - GREATEST WORKS OF ART
Golden K-pop Music Video Award
J-HOPE - ARSON
Golden Soundtrack Award
V - CHRISTMAS TREE
Golden Bollywood Actor Award
RAM CHARAN
Golden K-pop Album Of The Year Award
INDIGO by RM
The Golden TV/Drama Actor Award
DILRABA DILMURAT
Golden Thai Drama Award
YOU'RE MY MAKEUP ARTIST
Golden K-pop Song Of The Year Award
JUNG KOOK FT. LATTO - SEVEN
Golden Chinese Drama Award
THE OATH OF LOVE余生，请多指教
Golden Thai Actor Award
BUILD JAKAPAN
Golden Korean Record Award
THE ASTRONAUT - JIN
Golden Chinese Actor Award
DILRABA DILMURAT
Golden Pop Breakout Award
NEWJEANS
Golden Turkish Actor Of The Year Award
BURCU ÖZBERK
Golden Bollywood Film Award
RRR
Golden Pop Artist Of The Year
TAYLOR SWIFT
Golden Latin Song Of The Year Award
SHAKIRA - OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE
Golden Rap Performance Award
AGUST D in HAEGEUM
Golden Film Of The Year Award
SOUND OF FREEDOM
Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award
KAROL G
Golden Turkish Drama Award
ADIM FARAH
Golden Korean Drama Award
BLOODHOUNDS
Golden K-Drama Actor Award
PARK EUN-BIN
Golden Actor Of The Year Award
Pedro Pascal
