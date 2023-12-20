Ram Charan, BTS, Taylor Swift Lead At Pop Golden Awards 2023 (Winners Full List)

The 2023 Pop Golden Awards ceremony, held few days ago on the 8th of Decemeber, was a mesmerizing showcase that not only celebrated outstanding actors, actresses, and exceptional film and television releases of the past year but also served as a convergence point for the finest talents in the global pop music industry. This gracious event served as a tribute to the Best Films, TV Shows, Actors, and more, seamlessly merging the realms of entertainment to honor exceptional achievements.

The ceremony's spotlight extended across various pop music genres, shedding light on burgeoning talents from diverse corners of the world, including the realms of K-pop, Western pop, Latin music, Afrobeats, and beyond. This global celebration underscored the immense influence and diversity present in the contemporary pop culture landscape.

The Pop Golden Awards for 2023 unveiled a stellar lineup of winners, each recognized for their incredible contributions and achievements. Esteemed artists, supported by dedicated pop culture enthusiasts worldwide and the discerning judgment of our esteemed panel of judges, received due acknowledgment for their remarkable talents. Notable among today’s victors were AGUST D (SUGA) and J-Hope, each securing two wins, alongside Dilraba Dilmurat, also claiming two well-deserved victories. Furthermore, India's very own Ram Charan received the esteemed accolade as the Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year.

For a comprehensive list of winners across various categories, please find the detailed rundown below:

[Full list of winners in various categories]

Golden Underground Record Award (2023)

SB19 - BAZINGA

Golden Pop Group Of The Year Award (2023)

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

Golden Korean Artist Of The Year Award (2023)

AGUST D

Golden Hip Hop Song Award

J HOPE - ARSON

Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award

MILEY CYRUS - FLOWERS

Golden Pop Album Award

JAY CHOU - GREATEST WORKS OF ART

Golden K-pop Music Video Award

J-HOPE - ARSON

Golden Soundtrack Award

V - CHRISTMAS TREE

Golden Bollywood Actor Award

RAM CHARAN

Golden K-pop Album Of The Year Award

INDIGO by RM

The Golden TV/Drama Actor Award

DILRABA DILMURAT

Golden Thai Drama Award

YOU'RE MY MAKEUP ARTIST

Golden K-pop Song Of The Year Award

JUNG KOOK FT. LATTO - SEVEN

Golden Chinese Drama Award

THE OATH OF LOVE余生，请多指教

Golden Thai Actor Award

BUILD JAKAPAN

Golden Korean Record Award

THE ASTRONAUT - JIN

Golden Chinese Actor Award

DILRABA DILMURAT

Golden Pop Breakout Award

NEWJEANS

Golden Turkish Actor Of The Year Award

BURCU ÖZBERK

Golden Bollywood Film Award

RRR

Golden Pop Artist Of The Year

TAYLOR SWIFT

Golden Latin Song Of The Year Award

SHAKIRA - OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE

Golden Rap Performance Award

AGUST D in HAEGEUM

Golden Film Of The Year Award

SOUND OF FREEDOM

Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award

KAROL G

Golden Turkish Drama Award

ADIM FARAH

Golden Korean Drama Award

BLOODHOUNDS

Golden K-Drama Actor Award

PARK EUN-BIN

Golden Actor Of The Year Award

Pedro Pascal

