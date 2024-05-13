Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India visits Manav Rachna Campus; graces Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture

Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture Series celebrates the rich heritage of Honorable Justice R C Lahoti

Hon’ble Justice UU Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India, and Chairperson- Manav Rachna School of Law Advisory Board was the Guest of Honor Faridabad, 11th May: The School of Law, Manav Rachna University (MRU), had the distinct privilege of organizing the esteemed Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture Series, which celebrates the rich heritage of Honorable Justice Lahoti. Through this annual law lecture series, Manav Rachna University aims to illuminate the path of aspiring and existing law professionals by revisiting the endeavors, judgements, and memories of Justice R C Lahoti, a jurist par excellence.

Adding a significant dimension to the event and making it a memorable moment in legal scholarship and tribute was the gracious presence of Honorable Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India as the Esteemed Chief Guest on the occasion. Honorable Justice UU Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India was present as the Guest of Honor.

Welcoming the guests, Prof. (Dr.) Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna University emphasized how Justice RC Lahoti continues to inspire the students with his ethics and values. He founded the Law Advisory Board for the School of Law at Manav Rachna University, inaugurated the Ratan Lal Lahoti Library of Law, and instituted the Ratan Lal Lahoti Gold Medal, all of which serve as a source of academic motivation and a matter of pride for the students of law at the University.

President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions & Chancellor Manav Rachna University, Dr. Prashant Bhalla shared his sentiments while addressing the August gathering. “It is a historical moment for the School of Law at Manav Rachna University - the inauguration of a lecture series that commemorates one of the most celebrated legal luminaries of the country. The series will prove to be a fantastic opportunity for learning and I urge all the law students to absorb as much as they can from this platform to use it for the greater good.”

Dr. Archana Mantri, daughter of Hon'ble (late) Justice RC Lahoti offered heartfelt reflections on the profound legacy associated with her esteemed father. With deep reverence and fondness, she illuminated the profound impact Justice Lahoti had not only on the legal realm but also on the broader landscape of education and societal development. “Justice Lahoti had a thirst for learning about different subjects, especially technology which he believed would be a game changer for the field of law. Every single day he approached his work with a divine purpose and lived a life of integrity, empathy and lifelong dedication to truth and discipline” she said.

Justice UU Lalit presented reflections on the Judicial discourse of Hon'ble Justice RC Lahoti and said, “There's no denying that Justice Lahoti was an institution unto himself. His courtroom interactions were not just about imparting justice but also about establishing precedents which will be applicable and acceptable to the entire community for years to come.” Justice Lalit's lecture on Justice Lahoti's journey, elucidating selected judgments that transcended into law, underscored the acuity of his judicial legacy.

In his Presidential Address, the venerable Sh. Ramnath Kovind, Former President of India, recalled fond encounters with Justice Lahoti, highlighting his noble soul and profound impact. Talking about Justice RC Lahoti, he said “Seldom do we come across persons, such as Justice Lahoti, who is known for his commitment towards judicial independence, integrity, deep humility in expressing his views and in upholding the rule of law. He showed a deep sense of tolerance and dignity that all of us could practice in our daily lives.” The 14th President of India lauded MRU's School of Law for honoring such a luminary and urged the students to be life-long learners. As an advocate of giving back to society, he impelled present and future lawyers to provide pro-bono legal services and experience the personal satisfaction that comes with it.

The inaugural lecture of Justice RC Lahoti Memorial Lecture Series symbolizes Manav Rachna's commitment to upholding Justice Lahoti's ideals and values. The event came to a close with Dr. Kanu Priya, Dean, School of Law, MRU proposing a vote of thanks. The presence of the Lahoti family added a layer of significance for the audience which primarily comprised dignitaries from the law fraternity, members of the bar & bench, lawyers, advocates, and students of law.

Honorable Justice RC Lahoti, the 35th Chief Justice of India left an indelible mark on the legal landscape. Revered for his strength of thought, dedication to duty, and contributions to the legal services, ADR systems, and access to justice, Justice Lahoti's legacy continues to inspire generations.

