Rang De: Empowering Women, Transforming Lives, 42.7 Cr Invested

India, 19th January 2024: In a heartening achievement, Rang De, the only social investing platform, has supported women entrepreneurs nationwide by enabling investments of ₹42.7 crores in their endeavours. Since 2019, the platform has delivered over 20,000 loans to rural entrepreneurs and farmers. Notably, over 13,000 of these loans have been directed to women investees, showcasing the formidable impact of community-driven financial support.

Rang De aims to empower women as the driving force behind nation-building, particularly through supporting female-led Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs). The story of Asha Gond from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, epitomises Rang De's commitment. With a Rs. 50,000 loan, Asha not only revived her cosmetics store but also fulfilled her customers' needs and established a tailoring centre, reinvesting profits within an inspiring 8-month span. This heartfelt journey encapsulates the core of Rang De's mission—transforming lives and fostering women's entrepreneurship.

A Borrower Who Benefited From Affordable Credit Via Rang De

Rang De's impact extends beyond finances; it's about crafting lasting futures for women, one entrepreneur at a time. The platform is vital in empowering rural women by also helping them establish formal credit histories. Rang De addresses a critical aspect often overlooked in financial discussions, i.e., lack of credit history that limits women's access to favourable loans, pushing many towards high-interest money lenders and trapping them in a cycle of debt. Rang De intervenes by introducing them to the formal credit ecosystem, ensuring not just loans but a pathway to sustainable financial futures. Having aided over 13,000 women entrepreneurs in securing micro-enterprise loans, Rang De's impressive effort also includes building credit scores for 6,800 first-time women borrowers.

Smita Ram, Co-founder and CEO of Rang De, said - "Our focus is on communities excluded from microcredit due to their high costs. We've witnessed remarkable success stories where communities receive credit for the first time, instilling financial support and the confidence to initiate businesses. Our vision is to harness the abundant social goodwill by providing a fair and accessible opportunity for individuals to connect with rural entrepreneurs, fostering an inclusive credit ecosystem."

In Maharashtra, the village of Digras in Yavatmal stands as a living testament to the profound influence of Rang De. A staggering 9,400 loans have been extended throughout the state, benefitting 627 women in Digras with affordable, collateral-free financing. This support spans a wide spectrum of professions, embracing bangle sellers, dairy farmers, garment vendors, grocery store proprietors, canteen operators, and an array of 75 distinct occupations within the village.

In a significant way, Rang De has created a community of individual lenders that they call social investors who demonstrate a dedication to inclusivity. Moreover, with the help of their on-ground impact partners, Rang De offers affordable custom credit and thorough training, guaranteeing smooth onboarding and continuous support for underserved entrepreneurs. This collaborative effort signifies more than just extending credit; it invests in potential dreams and creates a shared, more inclusive world.

Rang De is at the forefront of using technology to provide credit to marginalised communities. It encourages people to join its strong community of over 9,000 social investors. Acknowledging the crucial role of credit in empowerment, Rang De has introduced a model that encourages mutual support among everyday citizens, fostering a dynamic alliance for positive change.

