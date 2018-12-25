Ranveer, Sara bring back romance to Switzerland

After setting the dance floor on fire in the song Aankh Maare, from the movie ‘Simmba’, actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have turned their chemistry up a notch in Tere Bin—another beautiful number from the film.

Following Bollywood’s long-standing affair with Switzerland, it only seems apt that the pair would head to the industry’s most beloved destination.

Grimsel pass (Switzerland Tourism)

In this romantic ballad rendered by Rahet Fateh Ali Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Asees Kaur, Ranveer is seen romancing the gorgeous Sara in breathtaking locales in Switzerland.

The song was shot across three locations—Grindelwald, Iseltwald, near the famous resort of Interlaken, at the 2164-m-high Grimselpass, and in the village of Gruyères, well-known for its cheese and castles.

The crew stayed in the centrally situated and much-loved city of Interlaken, also home to the best adventure sports in Switzerland.

Iseltwald (left) and Gruyères (right) (Switzerland Tourism)

Ranveer, who is no stranger to the food and adventure sports activities of Switzerland, got a chance to explore the country as a romantic destination this time. The video below paints a perfect picture of the fun that he had during the four-day shoot.

Perhaps, the true beauty of Switzerland was captured in this photo that the actor shared on his Instagram account.

With encouragement from Ranveer, Sara tried her hand at paragliding, an experience that she absolutely loved. Here’s what she had to say about it.

With a dynamic couple like this, Switzerland is sure to soar even higher in the days to come.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 15:57 IST