Raphacure and Bharath Home Medicare Announce Strategic Partnership in Domiciliary Care and Remote Patient Monitoring

Bengaluru 03rd March 2023 - Raphacure and Bharath Home Medicare are proud to announce their strategic partnership in the space of Domiciliary care (Home Care) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). The partnership brings together two innovative companies with a shared vision of transforming the healthcare industry by leveraging technology and providing patient-cantered care.

Raphacure is a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions that empower patients to take control of their health. Its platform enables patients to connect with healthcare professionals in real time and access a range of services, including Telemedicine, Doctor consultations, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Diagnostic Tests in a Hybrid environment.

Bharath Home Medicare is a pioneer in domiciliary care services that enable patients to receive high-quality medical care in the comfort of their own homes. Its team of experienced healthcare professionals delivers personalized care plans that are tailored to the needs of each patient.

Together, Raphacure and Bharath Home Medicare will offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare services that combine the convenience of domiciliary care with the power of remote patient monitoring. Patients will have access to a range of services, including telemedicine consultations, medication management, wound care, and chronic disease management. The partnership will also leverage advanced analytics and machine learning to provide patients with personalized care plans and help healthcare professionals deliver more effective treatments.

"We are excited to partner with Bharath Home Medicare to deliver high-quality healthcare services to patients in their homes across India.," said Mr. Jeyakumar, MD of Raphacure. "Our joint offering will enable patients to receive personalized care plans that are tailored to their specific needs and preferences, while also leveraging the latest technology to monitor their health in real-time."

"We are delighted to partner with Raphacure to bring innovative healthcare solutions to our patients and service the clients of Raphacure PAN India," said Mr. Saravanan, CEO of Bharath Home Medicare. "Our joint offering will enable us to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services that are accessible, affordable, and patient-centered."

The partnership between Raphacure and Bharath Home Medicare represents a significant step forward in the transformation of domiciliary care especially in the elder care segment. By combining their expertise and resources, the companies will empower patients to take control of their health and receive high-quality care that is tailored to their needs.

For more information about Raphacure and Bharath Home Medicare, please visit

https://www.raphacure.com/ andhttps://www.bharathhomemedicare.com/

Android: http://bit.ly/3JACQOb

Apple: https://apple.co/3I0QKbe

Contact: Nanda Kumar R – Director

nanda@raphacure.com

