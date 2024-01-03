Rasper AI's RASP Token Listed on Toobit, Provides Innovative Features and a Secure, User-Centric Wallet Experience

Dubai, 2nd/Jan/24: Rasper AI, the innovative force behind the next-generation Rasper AI Wallet, is thrilled to announce the listing of its native RASP token on Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. This significant development positions RASP as a formidable challenger to established players in the AI market, including The Graph (GRT), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (Ocean). In addition, this move marks a significant milestone for Rasper AI, bringing its intelligent crypto ecosystem to a wider audience and creating new opportunities for users to engage with the RASP token.

Listing Schedule on Toobit:

Deposit Opened: January 1st, 2024, at 12:00 AM (UTC)

Spot Trade Opened: January 2nd, 2024, at 08:00 AM (UTC)

Withdrawal Opens: January 3rd, 2024, at 12:00 AM (UTC)

Rasper AI's decision to list the RASP token on Toobit aligns with its mission to make cryptocurrency management smarter, secure, and accessible for users worldwide. This strategic partnership opens up new avenues for users to experience the unique features and benefits of Rasper AI Wallet, with the added advantage of trading the RASP token on a reputable exchange platform.

Rasper AI's RASP Token Challenges AI Titans with Innovative Crypto Ecosystem

Rasper AI's RASP token emerges as a formidable challenger to AI industry titans, presenting a robust and innovative approach that challenges the established norms. The Graph (GRT), with a substantial market cap of $1.28 billion, faces a unique challenge from RASP's comprehensive intelligent crypto ecosystem. Rasper AI aims to redefine how data is handled within the blockchain, going beyond mere indexing and introducing a holistic approach that poses a significant threat to The Graph's dominance. The Graph's protocol for data indexing, once considered a standard, is now confronted by RASP's ambition to reshape the fundamental principles of data management in the blockchain era.

Moving to SingularityNET (AGIX), valued at $363 million, RASP's entrance onto the stage introduces a fresh perspective on AI services. SingularityNET's platform, renowned for its AI services, encounters a worthy competitor in RASP's gas fee reimbursement system and an all-encompassing approach to intelligent cryptocurrency management. Rasper AI's innovative features not only challenge AGIX's traditional model but also redefine the expectations users have for AI transactions.



The introduction of a cost-effective and rewarding gas fee reimbursement system positions RASP as a disruptor, challenging the conventional transaction models upheld by SingularityNET.

Key Features of Rasper AI Wallet:

1. Self-Custody Security Model:

- Rasper AI Wallet operates on a robust non-custodial model, ensuring that users maintain complete control and ownership of their private keys and digital assets. This model enhances security and privacy, as users are not dependent on third parties for the safekeeping of their valuable assets.

2. AI-Driven Analytics and Insights:

- Experience the power of real-time tracking, predictive trends, and actionable insights through Rasper AI Wallet's AI-powered analytics dashboard. This feature empowers users with data-driven decision-making capabilities, providing a comprehensive overview of their cryptocurrency portfolio and the market.

3. Multi-Layered Security Protocols:

- Rasper AI Wallet employs multi-layered security protocols, allowing users to access the AI chatbot securely from any device. This ensures not only convenience but also a heightened level of security during interactions with the wallet's intelligent features.

4. Gas Fee Reimbursement:

- Transacting with Rasper AI Wallet becomes even more advantageous with gas fee reimbursement in RASP tokens. Users can conduct transactions seamlessly while being rewarded with RASP tokens, offering a cost-effective and rewarding experience with every move within the platform.

5. 24/7 AI Chat Assistant:

- Rasper AI Wallet provides users with a 24/7 AI-powered chat assistant. This round-the-clock support is designed to assist users with queries, provide real-time market updates, and aid in the efficient management of their cryptocurrency portfolio. The AI chat assistant ensures continuous support and guidance whenever needed.

6. Biometric Authentication:

- Elevate the security of your Rasper AI Wallet account with advanced biometric authentication methods. Fingerprint and facial recognition features add an extra layer of protection, ensuring that only authorized users can access and execute transactions within the wallet.

7. Multi-Currency Support:

- Rasper AI Wallet serves as a unified platform that accommodates a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. This inclusive approach allows users to effortlessly manage multiple assets within a single, user-friendly interface, streamlining the management of diverse digital portfolios.

8. Vesting Schedule:

- The RASP token boasts a transparent vesting schedule, guaranteeing a controlled release of tokens over time. This meticulous schedule is designed to provide long-term value for RASP token holders, contributing to a sustainable and stable ecosystem.

These key features collectively define Rasper AI Wallet as a cutting-edge, secure, and user-centric platform, poised to reshape the landscape of intelligent cryptocurrency management.

Rasper AI Wallet's Vision:

Rasper AI Wallet envisions a future where cryptocurrency is seamlessly integrated into daily life. With the RASP token's listing on Toobit, the platform takes a step closer to its goal of driving mass adoption, making crypto as commonplace and intelligent as traditional currencies.

For more information about Rasper AI Wallet and the RASP token, please visit https://rasper.ai/

About Rasper AI Wallet:

Rasper AI Wallet is a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet that combines cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with the dynamic world of digital assets. The platform is committed to making cryptocurrency management secure, smart, and user-friendly.

