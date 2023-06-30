Rau’s IAS: Celebrating 70 Years of Commitment, Achievement & Trust

It was May of 2019 and the final result of UPSC civil Services Exam 2018 was just announced. We, at Rau’s IAS, were busy in finding how many students from our institute have made to the final list. One of our team members received a message on twitter. The message read, “Sir, I have made to the final list this year and my rank is 27 and I want to thank you for all the things that you and Rau’s IAS have done for me.” We flipped through our office records, but we couldn’t find a match with the list of GSI Students. We were intrigued. We reached out to him, and it was Mr. Himanshu Gupta, who chose to become an IFS officer. Mr. Gupta was not a student of our GSI Program, but he utilized certain free courses of the Rau’s IAS learning ecosystem. These free courses were instrumental in helping Himanshu score such a high rank and he thanked and gave credit to Rau’s IAS for his success.

Mr. Gupta used our New Paper Analysis Program the Daily News Simplified (DNS) to master current affairs and used DNS notes for revision. Current affairs is difficult to cover for the UPSC exam. Many aspirants go for various resources like Newspapers, Magazines, PIB, Yojana & Kurukshetra etc. to cover current affairs. This requires investment of time and efforts. However, the aspirants must limit their learning resources as well as the time investment so that they can have a balanced approach towards the exam. Himanshu understood that he should concentrate on limited resources and hence, zeroed on the Daily News Simplified (DNS) & its Notes and the Focus Current Affairs Magazine only. He kept the free PDFs of DNS and Focus Magazine handy and revised as much as he could.

Another similar case is that of Mr. Raviraj Awasthi, who, in his very first attempt, cleared the exam UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2020 with a Rank of 193 and became an IPS officer. He was a scientist with the ISRO, and his job was as demanding as all of us would expect. He was working for 6 days a week and was always running short of time. So, he stopped reading newspaper and for current affairs he solely relied on the DNS, Focus Current Affairs Magazine Prelims and Mains Compass for revising the most important themes before the exam. He told us, “I used to start my day by going through the DNS and keep the DNS Notes handy for revision. During the lunch or during any other break, I would go back to the Focus Magazine and revise 5-10 pages in a go.” He was consistent in his approach and through his dedication and commitment he inked his name in the list of candidates finally selected that year. He is still connected with Rau’s and enjoys being part of the learning ecosystem that we have created.

Every year Rau’s IAS actively partners with hundreds of successful students through its various programs to help the aspirants crack the civil services exam and there are hundreds of “Himanshus & Ravirajs” who utilize our free resources and pay credit to the Rau’s IAS learning ecosystem for helping them in scoring the ranks that they deserve.

To know more about the success stories from Rau’s IAS Click Here

These stories keep the members of Rau’s IAS motivated in this journey. When we see that small efforts from our side have helped serious aspirants achieve success then we feel that we have become successful. We are continuously improving our courses so that next set of aspirants find it easier to achieve success in one of the toughest exams. A small thanks from both our active and passive students is the biggest contributor to the Legacy that Rau’s IAS has built in the last seven decades.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

