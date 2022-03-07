Rawat Educational Group focuses on human values : B.S Rawat

Rawat Educational Group is one of the leading institutions of Rajasthan. Rawat Educational Group was started by the Chairman Mr. B.S. Rawat (President Rashtriya Uttrakhand Sabha Rajasthan) in 1983 with just 50 students and a few teachers. Now, more than 12000 students are studying every year. In the last 39 years, Rawat Educational Group has become a pioneer in Rajasthan.

The first school was established as Rawat Bal Vidya Niketan in Vivek Vihar, Jaipur in 1983. Now it has been converted in the form of many branches of schools and colleges. In RBSE, Rawat Sr. Sec. School, Vivek Vihar (1983) and Rawat Public Sr. Sec. School, Mansarovar (1997), has made records in the merit list of Board Exams. These schools are counted in the top list of the highest Gargi Award winners. One of the students of RPS, Mansarovar, Lavish Bisht has achieved a world Honour Record in 90 Holding Half Roundhouse Kick in 30 Seconds.

The main pillar of Rawat Educational Group, Mr. B.S. Rawat was awarded Gunijan Samman By Former President Honourable Pratibha Singh Patil. Rawat Educational Group has been reaching new heights of success under the guidance of Chairman Mr. B.S. Rawat and the dynamic board of directors Mr. Hemendra Rawat & Mr. Narendra Singh Rawat. Mr. Narendra Singh Rawat has achieved Bharat Gaurav, Sanskar Gaurav, Geeta Shri, Best Educator Award, etc. Mr. Narendra Singh Rawat is the State President of Brij Bhoomi Foundation and the Co-Founder of Akshendra Welfare Society. Rawat Educational Group has been felicitated by Governor of Rajasthan Hon’ble Kalraj Mishra.

The Rawat Public School (2009) has been recognized by the quality council of India (QCI) and also felicitated with international dimensions in school award by British Council. The school has been declared 7 times as The Best School of Jaipur. The school facilitates various sports with guidance of professional trainers. In 2018, Rawat Public school, Bhankrota was also established which is affiliated with CBSE. In higher education, Rawat Group of colleges Rawat PG College, Rawat B.Ed. & BSTC College, Rawat B.Sc. Nursing and Post Basic B.Sc Nursing College has been established at Ajmer Road, Jaipur (Affiliated by Univ. of Rajasthan)

A grand Nirmala Auditorium with a seating capacity of 1000 people has been started as a marvel of architecture all over the state. It was inaugurated by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, former HRD Minister, and Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, Govt. of India. Many International & National Artists have given performances in this auditorium under Spic Macay Program. Acrots, Mr. Abhishek Bacchan, Mr. Aftab Shivdasani and Mr. Sharman Joshi have visited the Auditorium for their film promotion. Rawat Educational Group has a very big Cricket Stadium.

Nirmala School magazine and Rawat times are publications of Rawat Educational Group. In the year IPL-2022, the student of Rawat Public School, Pratap Nagar, Jaipur and Cricketer Ashok Sharma has been hired by Kolkata Knight Riders with a worth of 55 lakhs.

