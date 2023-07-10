Rawls Salon felicitated with Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

Brands Impact, India’s leading branding company organized the third edition of the Golden Glory Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have nationwide supporters, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Rawls Salon was felicitated with the Best Salon in Faridabad award at Brands Impact’s Golden Glory Awards 2023. The award was presented by the renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at the ceremony recently held at the Leela, Mumbai.

Rawls Salon is a premier salon in Faridabad for hair and skin treatments, providing the most exquisite experience in the area. Rawls Salon offers a full range of relaxing and ayurvedic massages, unisex grooming, and the finest staff for hair and skin treatments, all while bridging the gap between premium and luxury segments.

Other eminent celebrities who won the Golden Glory Award 2023 were Rajpal Yadav, Gauahar Khan, Shriya Saran, Karishma Tanna, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Bharti Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Chakraborty, Shivangi Joshi and Bhuvan Bam.

Pawan Aggarwal, Founder at Rawls Salon is a renowned businessman, Philanthropist, and Managing Director of the Woxa Group of companies. Pawan founded several businesses, including Woxa Technologies Pvt Limited in 2013, Woxa Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. in 2018, and Rawls Luxure in 2019. Rawls Luxure is an e-commerce giant for handmade leather shoes and Rawls Wellness Pvt. Ltd was launched in 2022 which has two surrogate affiliates, Rawls Salon & Rawls Essentials Redefined. Rawls Essentials Redefined is the popular organic and natural brand for hair, skin, and grooming products.

Rawls Salon is not just another salon but an extension of Founder Pawan Aggarwal's vision to create the most unique and luxurious experience for the patrons. His goal was to create a salon that caters to the modern-day needs of people by combining natural and organic treatments with exceptional customer service. Pawan Aggarwal envisioned Rawls Salon as a place where guests can indulge in the ultimate pampering experience while feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. His passion for creating a brand that is not just about products but also about experiences, has led to the success of Rawls Salon, which has become the top choice for hair and skin treatments in Faridabad.

On receiving the award, Mr. Pawan said “Winning the Golden Glory Award is not just a moment of triumph; it is the result of countless nights of dedication and hard work. From the beginning, we havevstrived for perfection. We refined our techniques, studied trends of haircare and skincare, and crafted exceptional service to satisfy our clients. This accolade is a testament to those countless hours of pursuit.”

At Rawls Salon, guests can expect exceptional customer service, with a team of experts dedicated to providing the best experience. Rawls Salon uses only the finest quality products and techniques to ensure each treatment is tailored to the guest's individual needs. Having received the Golden Glory Award 2023, Rawls Salon has a bright future ahead of them.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}