Rayala - A saga from automobile assembling to organic farming

Starting in 1921 with automobile repairs, and growing through three generations, Rayala group of companies is today a ₹600 crore group having diverse interests in Engineering , Real Estate and Scientific farming

At a time when the public administration, private companies and the judiciary, among every other walks of life depended on typewriters to communicate and keep records, a Chennai-based business group went to great lengths to adapt technologies and machinery to produce these little machines in South India. Infact, the demand was so much that at one time, they manufactured typewriters in over 23 languages including Arabic, which needed the equipment to write from left to right.

The business group also had some other firsts to its credit, including first to introduce bus services from Tiruppati uphill, to Tirumala temple, when there were no major motorised public transport systems for the pilgrims to reach the hill top for darshan. Interestingly, its first trip had the founder of the business group, M R Rajagopal Naidu, behind the wheel!

The eventful journey of Rayala Group, which is currently in the fourth generation of the founder entrepreneur, has many more significant achievements to its credit including the famous Halda Junction in Chennai, where now the commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has its head office, and the large facility in Vandalur that manufactures tooth brushes for US-based conglomerate P&G to cater Indian and exports market.

Rayala Group, named after the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh where the founder-family emerged from, had seen each generation picking their business sectors as per their interests. But later they diversified into sectors starting from automobiles, to typewriter manufacturing, to vehicle financing, to white goods and defence ancillary manufacturing, to contract manufacturing of toothbrushes, and to real estate.

The making of an industry group

The beginning of the group, which was christened as Rayala Corporation or Rayala Group down the timeline, was with the efforts of a sole entrepreneur to build a business on what was then thriving in the city - the automobile sector growth. During the pre-independent era, the Simpsons and Addisons & Co of the city were busy engaged in manufacturing and assembling of automobiles, apart from other businesses.

Rajagopal Naidu, who came down from Ketti, near Ooty to settle in Madipakkam, in the outskirts of Chennai, worked for a short while in Simpsons and for a few years in Addison & Co in the automobile mechanical division before starting his entrepreneurial journey by setting up Rajagopal Motor Works (RMW), which was the face of Rayala Group in the initial years, in the year 1921.

After struggling for several of the initial years for business, he became a vendor for Simpsons for sub-assembly of the fire pumps for fire engines. He later set up shops to assemble bus and truck bodies. Interestingly, while many of his contemporaries tied up with British automobile companies during British rule, he chose US-based companies in the sector. He also started a transport company, under which the first bus service from Tiruppathi to Tirumala was started.

Sriram V, the well-known historian who chronicled the history of many of the major industry groups in this part of the country, in his book 'The Rayala Story - The Legacy of MR Rajagopal Naidu' says that Rajagopal drove the first trip from Tirupati to the hill temple.

Rajagopal also entered into vehicle financing through Commercial Finance Corporation. He also had interests in real estate and initiated efforts to set up a movie theatre in Tirupati, which became a successful venture developed by his elder son MR Pratap after the founder's demise on March 24, 1956.

The second generation

On March 13, 1956, a few days before Rajagopal's demise, Rayala Corporation, which he set up in 1942 in partnership with the Rajah of Bobbili, assembled the first typewriter in South India, which was part of a larger plan of the India government post independence to strengthen the Indian manufacturing sector.

Pratap, who joined the business in1945, immediately fell in love with this business and spearheaded the group's journey in the typewriting machine business. During his tenure, he left the automobile business of RMW to his cousins and focused completely on the typewriter business, says Sriram.

The group entered into the typewriters business in 1948 by starting distribution of products from Swedish brand Halda and its successor brand Facit, which also had calculator manufacturing. With the post independent government emphasising on manufacturing of typewriters in India, Rayala Corporation in Chennai along with Remington & Rand in Calcutta and Godrej & Boyce in Bombay started works to locally manufacture the products in a phased manner. In 1956, Rayala Corporation entered into a joint venture with Facit AB Sweden for manufacture of Halda typewriters

Local manufacturing was not an easy task, considering that a normal typewriter had 2,800 components, the majority of which needed to be manufactured in the country. Making it in different languages was again a challenge. The technology behind the typewriters was also important, considering that the quality and the ease of use depended on this.

The company dedicated resources to learn the technology from the Swedish owners and brought in their technicians to set up the facilities.

This is when it set up a large facility, which was known as Halda factory, starting from 15,000 square feet and ending up with 40,000 square feet of space over a period of time in Chennai. The company gradually indigenised manufacturing of typewriter machines and despite some internal disputes between the shareholders, managed to manufacture them till 1999 when they closed down the business since the traditional typewriting machines became redundant and gave way to electronic typewriters and, of course, computers.

While a few ventures went south, the group continued to make strides in others. Rayala group of companies is today a ₹600 crore group having diverse interests in Engineering , Real Estate and Scientific farming.

Third gen diversification

Ranjit Pratap, who took over the baton from his father Pratap, started reviving the Commercial Finance Corporation, the financing business started by his grandfather and slowly increased his stake in Rayala Corporation, which was still a joint business with the Rajah of Bobbili. While his father was focused on a single business, the group started to again diversify into other sectors, interestingly most of them in which the founder has his interests in. The businesses were expanded under the name Rialto, including Rialto Enterprises, Rialto Engineering, among others.

For instance, the group started actively involved in catering the arms and ammunitions sector and real estate, among others. Ranjit disposed of the typewriter machine facility, which was by the time redundant owing to the changes in technology. He sold the Halda facility land which was ultimately taken up by Ashok Leyland who built their multi-storied headquarters there. Ranjit entered into manufacturing supplies for the defence sector, set up the Rayala Techno Park in the Old Mahabalipuram Road when it became an attraction to the IT majors, and took efforts to complete the Rayala Towers in the heart of the city, in a historical plot which he inherited from his grandfather.

Moreover, the group also started manufacturing for German consumer products company Braun, owned by Gillette. When Gillette was taken over by Procter & Gamble (P&G) later the company wanted to consolidate its Oral B toothbrush manufacturing in India and Ranjit's factory was identified for this purpose. With the toothbrush becoming a success, the manufacturing unit started scaling production and currently produces 350 million toothbrushes .

Rayala Group also diversified into organic farming and vertically integrated to put up a world class food processing plant catering to the domestic and export markets. As a first step in that direction a peanut processing plant was set up in Rajkot in association with Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World, Germany and further contemplate expanding to south for processing cashewnuts.

The future

The fourth generation of Rayala Group is now actively involved with Ranjit's son working on projects including an auto ancillary facility. In order to get him hands on and learn the trade, Ranjit sent him to Wabco when another leading family industry in the city, TVS Group had its stake in the company, which is now taken over by a large German Auto ancillary company called ZF.

The Group has also now diversified into Aerospace in a joint venture with CarrLane, USA.

The group is pursuing various businesses, with a vision to keep up the historical good work that was initiated by its founder back in 1921.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.