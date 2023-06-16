RDS Music Factory: Odisha's Tribal House Maestro's New Track 'GIDDHA FLEX'

New Delhi (India), June 16: Rohit Kumar Das, a talented electronic music producer and DJ hailing from Odisha, is gearing up to make waves once again with his upcoming track titled 'GIDDHA FLEX.' Known for his unique blend of tribal house, bass house, and electro-house music, Das has established himself as a true all-rounder performer in his city and is now set to capture the attention of music enthusiasts on a national level.

Das embarked on his musical journey in 2014 with a vision to represent Odisha globally through his music. At the age of 16, his passion for electronic music was ignited, and he turned his love for art into a full-fledged profession. Since then, he has been pushing boundaries and consistently delivering fresh and unique sounds to his audience.

One of Das's notable achievements includes his track 'CHANDAKA,' a captivating tribal house masterpiece that has caught the attention of listeners worldwide. Released on a global record label, the track is a tribute to the elephant sanctuary of Odisha, showcasing Das's deep connection to his roots and his ability to weave cultural elements into his music.

As anticipation builds for his upcoming release, 'GIDDHA FLEX,' fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting the drop. The track is scheduled to be launched next month and promises to be a pulsating fusion of tribal rhythms and energetic beats, a signature style that has become synonymous with RDS Music Factory.

Being the first Odian electronic music producer to be signed to a global record label, Das has proven his technical prowess both in his live sets and music production. His dedication and innovation have earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, and he continues to evolve his sound, always striving to offer something fresh and extraordinary to his listeners.

Looking forward, Rohit Kumar Das has ambitious plans to become one of the best DJs and music producers in India. With his unique blend of genres and his ability to create an immersive and captivating sonic experience, there's no doubt that he is well on his way to achieving his goals.

The city of Bhubaneswar proudly recognizes Rohit Kumar Das as one of its own, a homegrown talent that has left an indelible impression on the music scene. His contributions to the industry and his dedication to representing Odisha on a global scale have earned him respect and admiration from his peers and fans alike.

As 'GIDDHA FLEX' prepares to hit the airwaves, music enthusiasts across the country eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the flourishing career of Rohit Kumar Das, the maestro behind RDS MUSIC FACTORY. With his passion, talent, and unique sound, there's no doubt that he is poised to make a significant impact on the electronic music scene in India and beyond.

For more information, visit: https://instagram.com/rdsmusicfactory?igshid=MzNlNGNkZWQ4Mg==

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1evdzeNVFBsosZjYnLgqwK

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.