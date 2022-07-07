Reach, Engage and Rank: SerpBulls winning strategy to be a 360° digital agency

India, 7th July 2022: SerpBulls, one of the leading digital marketing agency began its journey from humble beginnings to turn into a million dollar business by catering to clients in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Offering services and products such as Diversity Link Pack, Private and Network Blog Posts, On-Page Optimization and Curated Link Packs, among others; SerpBulls has established itself as a full-grown digital marketing agency known for delivering time-bound results in a cost effective manner. In addition, the agency also offers a 24x7 customer support system for a swift assistance across business needs.

SerpBulls was founded by Vansh Kathuria in 2016 who chased his dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur one day. The Delhi-based agency had a slow start in the initial two years of operation but picked up pace in 2018 and has continued its run till date. The agency witnessed growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses both small and big faced hardships. Since its inception, the agency has worked on 1,000+ websites and ranked over 20,000 keywords at the top of the search engine results page for every business across several domains.

In the consecutive years, SerpBulls has grown from a team of 5 employees to over 30 highly skilled and dedicated SEO professionals, with several associates spread across different corners of the world. As of today, it is one of the leading SEO Agencies in the world. The company believes in taking charge right away, harness the inherent power of SEO services and turn it all around for the complete benefit of its clients. The team works closely with clients through all the stages of the project to match the business goals. SerpBulls unique set of SEO services can help fortify a brand’s online presence, amplify its sales and deliver return on investment.

Speaking about his entrepreneurial journey, Vansh Kathuria, Founder, SerpBulls said, “In our 6 years of creative journey, we have transformed into a full-stack agency provider and helped our clients across a wide spectrum achieve their business goals. We have been working shoulder to shoulder with our clients to help them be at the top of search engine rankings. We look forward to becoming the world’s leading 360-degree digital agency and further expand our operations, taking more and more countries under our wings.”

SerpBulls has a huge inventory in the SEO industry which its team of passionate digital marketers are looking to leverage from the word go. On what advice they would give to young, budding entrepreneurs, especially those looking to make a name in the field of Search Engine Optimisation, Vansh said, “You will keep taking hits and fall down. It is inevitable. Your success will depend on whether or not you can get up, brush off the last fall like it was dust, and hit back even harder. And this is what will set you apart. When you fall, you can look up, get up, but never give up. That is not an option. And you have to play like champions from day one. Play like you belong here. Grab the bull by its horns, you know, that kind of stuff.”

