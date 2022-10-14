React Native App Development Companies in India 2023

Looking for top React Native app development companies? Well, no more! React Native is the current craze in app development, so it shouldn't be surprising. As a result, many firms are developing native React apps that are entering the market. Due to its compatibility with various platforms, apps were developed quickly and affordably, which has led to their popularity. So, what is React Native, how it works, why is it popular, and what are the top development companies? In this article, we've compiled a list of the best React Native app development companies based on hours of research that evaluated the businesses according to various criteria. Let’s dive in!

What is React Native, and Why is it Popular?

React Native is a well-liked JavaScript-based mobile app framework that assists you in building natively rendered mobile apps for iOS and Android. In 2015, Facebook initially made React Native available as an open-source project. It climbed to the top of the list of mobile development tools in just a few short years. Some of the top mobile apps in the world, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Skype, are powered by React Native development.

React Native is popular as it offers a sleet, fluid, responsive user interface, dramatically lowering load time. In addition, React Native allows developers to create apps far more quickly and affordably than they could with native development while maintaining the same level of usability and quality.

Top React Native App Development Companies of India in 2023

You will find numerous react native app development companies, but which ones are the best? Here’s the list!

Pairroxz Technologies:

Since 2011, Pairroxz has been one of the well-known leading react native app development companies in India with a qualified team of developers who have delivered 2500+ projects worldwide and worked with 15+ development platforms with 95% client retention. The ISO-certified company offers trustworthy and reliable web and app development solutions globally.

Wipro:

Wipro is an Indian multinational organization that offers business process, consultancy, and information technology services. With over 2,40,000 experts and business partners across 66 countries, the company focuses on innovative solutions to deliver end-to-end solutions to their clients and communities to succeed in a constantly changing world.

Tech Mahindra:

Tech Mahindra creates cutting-edge, individualized information technology experiences that characterize the linked world. The business serves 941 international clients, including Fortune 500 organizations, and has more than 1,25,700 employees working in 90 countries. It is among India's top IT businesses.

Mindtree:

Mindtree is an Indian multinational information technology and outsourcing firm with corporate headquarters in Bangalore, India. The organization, founded in 1999, has a workforce of about 21,991 people who produce outstanding software solutions.

NeoSOFT:

Nevosoft is a digital accelerator for startups, SMEs, MSMEs, and major businesses. It has substantially impacted 22+ industries, including BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, insurance, government and semi-government, and more. With an incredible 25+ years of expertise and a rapidly expanding family of 4000+ engineering specialists, whose specialities range from IT Consulting, Strategy Planning & Execution, Business Process Re-engineering, and IT Modernization, their solutions are carefully designed to meet the demands of particular sectors.

CISIN:

Cyber Infrastructure Inc., founded in 2003, is an IT development company with offices in Atlanta, Miami, New York, London, India, and Singapore. The company primarily works with midmarket-level enterprises and concentrates on IT, marketing, and gaming. With 1000+ professionals are equipped to tackle complex international tasks due to the convergence of their multi-platform talents and in-depth knowledge of their respective industries.

Experion Technologies:

Exerion Technologies, with over 14+ years of experience in digital technologies, has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Experion uses the strength of mobile, web, analytics, cloud, and digital technologies with over 300 clients in 32 countries to help organizations in all industries reach their full potential.

Kellton:

Kellton is an ISO-certified digital transformation company where innovation meets vision. With a team of more than 1800 people worldwide, the globally renowned company offers cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. It has served hundreds of clients across numerous business verticals and has attained a prestigious position in the ecosystem.

Daffodil Software:

Daffodil Software, founded in 1999, is an award-winning mobile app development company that offers reliable and immersive mobile solutions. With a team of 1200+ professionals, the company is renowned for its technological agility, unmatched execution capabilities, unrelenting focus on client satisfaction, and faultless dedication. Daffodil Software has been a dependable software technology partner to businesses worldwide for over 20 years.

Uplers:

In 2012, Uplers began operating as an outsourcing company, offering expert services to clients worldwide. With over 1000+ experts, they are serving 7000+ global clients in 52+ countries worldwide. The main vision of uplers is to create a talent ecosystem that matches opportunities with the appropriate talents.

This list is curated after doing proper research on the websites, including clutch.co, appdevelopmentcompanies.co, and others. The study considered various factors, including portfolio, market worth, employee strength, client ratings, and work experience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.