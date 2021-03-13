Ready to play detective? Flipkart Video's Crime Stories will leave you intrigued

Cast: K C Shankar

Director: R Amit Kumar Jha

Writer: Shubham Sharma

Production House: Keylight Productions

Rating: 4.5 (out of 5)

Are you ready to wear your detective hat and crack a new mystery every day? After the success of its first interactive crime thriller, ‘Kaun? Who did it?’, Flipkart Video is coming up with yet another interactive show in the same genre, Crime Stories – Khoj Apradhi Ki, where you get an invitation from the sleuths to help solve the cases.

Armed with your smartphone, you get the chance to play detective from your couch on the Flipkart app and tap away to win exciting prizes. “Gaur se dekhiye aur suljhaiye hamare saath in mysteries ko,” says Inspector Vikrant Singh (played by actor KC Shankar) at the start of the series.

Every episode of the 30 part-series brings to the table an all-new mystery inspired by a true story. So, you get to watch a new case every day and play along, spot clues, and help the suspects prove their innocence, all the while winning exciting prizes.

The way the suspense unfolds in this series is very unique. The suspects gather at the police station, where they have been detained, and we are slowly acquainted with each of them, along with their relationships with the victim. The details of the case are placed before us, piece by piece, from the perspectives of each of these suspects.

As they cross-question one another to recreate the sequence of events at the scene of crime, they are watched by police Inspector Vikrant Singh and his aide, Sub Inspector Samar Pratap. The evidence that has been collected from the crime scene is shared with us, too. You get to solve cryptic clues and nail down suspects as the saga unfolds. Each of the episodes follows a similar pattern — it’s only the story that changes.

The killer is revealed at the end of every episode, taking us into the darker aspects of human nature and the compelling circumstances that can sometimes turn a common man into a beastly murderer. The episodes are aptly titled with the location/ intent of the crime, for instance, ‘Factory Murder’, ‘Shaadi Murder’, ‘Hospital Murder’, ‘Political Murder’, etc.

At just about 12-14 minutes, each of the episodes is tightly written and edited. The screenplay and direction warrant a special mention, too, as not a minute is wasted. Actor KC Shankar enthrals us with his realistic portrayal of the quintessential cop with a perpetual scowl on his face, as he rummages through the evidence and investigates the mysteries.

Crime Stories – Khoj Apradhi Ki is highly interactive in its format. Throughout the episodes, viewers can see a timer on the screen that tracks the minutes and seconds left to the next question that pops up on the screen. You get 15 seconds to answer it with a simple tap. Each episode throws up multiple questions to keep the intrigue levels up.

In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.

Interestingly, Flipkart Video doesn’t allow you to forward the video or skip parts. So, you can’t find out who the killer is or get the answers to the questions popping on the screen, before Inspector Vikrant Singh concludes his investigations. At the end of every episode, you have the option of seeing your performance – the number of questions that you have answered either correctly or incorrectly.

Crime Stories – Khoj Apradhi Ki will release on Flipkart Video on March 13 and can be viewed exclusively on the Flipkart app. Get your detective hat ready and start guessing!

Flipkart Video is an in-app interactive mobile-only video platform from the house of Flipkart, India’s consumer internet company, which has been trying to re-imagine digital entertainment for the mobile world ever since its launch in 2019. The platform has carved a niche for itself in the entertainment space and is built on the pillars of watch, play, and win. It can be accessed through the video icon on the bottom left bar of the Flipkart app.