Real estate advisory firm, Rise Infraventures, transforms into a knowledge hub

New Delhi, 28th November: Rise Infraventures Ltd, a Gurugram-based real estate advisory and consulting firm, has announced that it has been conducting regular surveys and studies on various aspects of the REAL ESTATE market. It also passes this knowledge among the stakeholders to disseminate a better understanding of the market and help them make informed decisions.

Some of its recent studies include Emerging Luxury Trends in Delhi-NCR, How NRI Investments are transforming the Real Estate Sector, Along with post pandemic surge in investment Realty sector, Which eventually notice the Changing Consumer Preferences, etc.

Says the Founder and CEO of Rise Infra, Sachin Gawri, an industry expert in the luxury segment, “We aim to bring transparency and trust with our market studies. Instead following the pattern, we will adopt an extensive modality that will take into account the viewpoint of a wide range of people and cover as many cities/locations as the topic requires. While these surveys will be headed by experts and analysed by competent professionals, we will also use modern data analytics tools, advanced statistics and other popular SAAS tools to arrive at conclusions. Besides, these will also help us make predictions which will be as reliable as the tools permit us.”

Vishesh Prakash, Head of R&R by RISE Infra, says, “Rise Infra Research and Reports will strive to empower the buyer with accurate trends to make the right decision. We will do this by way of conducting in-depth market studies and presentations, engaging in extensive market tracking, projecting key market variables, and predicting local, and, showcase regional and global capabilities. We will provide data-driven insightful reports carefully whetted by industry’s leading professionals to rule out discrepancies and enhance reliability. We will also use the latest statistical modelling and data visualisation tools for effective presentation.”

Rise Infra has been at the helm in helping customers make correct investment decisions in the Indian property market. It also aims to expand its footprints and has set a target of 3000 Crores gross sales in the next financial year, 2022-23. In FY 2021-22, the company achieved sales of 1600 Crores.

Rise Infra provides sales and other consultancy services in residential, commercial, leasing and land acquisition, among others.

Rise Infra aims to emerge as a leading integrated one-stop, end-to-end solution provider across realty sectors. Plans are also afoot to expand operations, reach out to new areas, location and provide new services while consolidating its leadership position in the luxury segment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

