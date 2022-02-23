Real estate brokerage company, Regrob plans expansion with 200 branches

India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Indian startup unicorn report 2021 has stated to have 91 unicorns. 44 of these were born last year. India has become a hub of successful startups. Every industry is getting disrupted by the best Indian talent. Starting from the taxi business to the food business, and even the real estate business is being disrupted.

Some great startups are disrupting the real estate brokerage industry. Companies like Regrob are disrupting the real estate sector in India. Regrob is the brainchild of IIT and IIM alumni. With the help of advanced technology and a solid team on & off the ground, Regrob is organising the brokerage industry

Regrob is the fastest emerging tech-enabled real estate brokerage company with more than 50+ franchises all over India.

Vivek Raman and Ashish Kaushik are the Co-founders of Regrob. Vivek Raman is also the Managing director of the Regrob group of companies. Ashish Kaushik is also the CEO of Regrob. Both of them are new-age entrepreneurs with futuristic ideas. Their tech obsession and digital expertise have made the company digitally smart and highly profitable.

To tap the market on a larger scale, Regrob plans to implement new technologies to create a better experience for the customer and automate business for the franchise partner. Regrob is implementing VR, AR, and more technology to improve convenience to all involved. They have created an ecosystem of entrepreneurship through their franchise model. There are currently 50+ franchise holders. Regrob plans to reach 200 franchises in 2 years. As per research, they want to enter tier 2 cities in addition to tier 1 through franchise models because of the high demand for real estate in those places.

The two fundamental principles that started Regrob are:

● Build a tech-driven business

● Create a business and not self-employment

Regrob has been bolstering its national and global presence with its various franchise partner models, including their most popular Premium Franchise model and State Franchise model. Recently, they started operating in Dubai, which enables them to sell Dubai properties across UAE and India. This has triggered a massive surge in their client base, which now includes both the Indians and the Emiratis.

Their vision is to replicate their Regrob business model in every city, state, and country while providing business to capable people. Their business model, decentralised model, received several awards for building a system where it's a win-win for both the franchisors and franchisees. The decentralised model helps the franchisees gain equal wealth and freedom as their parent company.

Here's what Ashish Kaushik said when asked how they determine their success:

"We believe in making our franchise partner successful, and if they’re successful, we will be automatically successful. We take care of our first customer, that is, our franchise partner, who'll further take care of the second customer, who is the real estate buyer.

We have a proven business model for our franchise partners so they can be successful startup owners with us. Overall, the idea of Regrob is to create wealth for our customers through investment in real estate.

India hardly has two or three players working at the national level organizing real estate brokerage business. India is a big market where more than 20 billion USD brokerage gets generated, and it is going to reach 50 billion in a few years. This untapped market is big and unrealized. We need more people to tap this enormous market and generate returns for the company and franchise partners."

Mr. Sukanta Dey, Regrob's principal advisor, shared his insight on real estate demand, "Covid has triggered the home need even more. Covid has also introduced new cultures like work from home, gig economy which has in turn made people look for bigger comfortable homes. In addition to this, low home loan rates have also boosted the demand of the housing sector in the last few years."

They currently work with 500 developers and have created online assets for more than 4000 properties.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.