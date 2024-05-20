Real Estate Market Research: Survey reveals robust post-COVID growth in Indian real estate market

The Indian real estate sector has shown remarkable resilience and growth post COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey conducted by Shree Katariya & Associates (SKAA). The survey, titled "Consumer Outlook on Indian Real Estate Market - Post Covid-19 Growth Analysis," aimed to understand the evolving preferences and sentiments of home buyers in the wake of the pandemic-induced changes.

Positive Growth Trends

Despite global economic uncertainties, the Indian real estate market has reached an all-time high in 2023, with over 2.82 lakh units sold. Forecasts predict sustained momentum with expected year-on-year growth of 10-15%, projecting sales to exceed 3,00,000 units in 2024 year.

Several factors contribute to this resilience, including government initiatives, stable economic indicators, and infrastructure projects like the Smart City initiative. Low unemployment rates, favourable inflation rates, and substantial salary hikes further bolster the market outlook.

Changing Consumer Preferences

The survey reveals significant shifts in buyers' preferences and budget allocations post-COVID-19. There is a growing demand for larger homes and dedicated office spaces, reflecting the changing dynamics of remote work culture. Homeownership is increasingly seen as a tangible asset in investment portfolios.

Investment Preferences

Real estate emerges as the preferred asset class for investment in 2024, with 58% of respondents expressing their preference for property. This sentiment is driven by the perceived significance of homeownership and the potential for high returns on investment. While stock and mutual funds garner 26% of the vote, gold and fixed deposits lag behind at 12% and 4% respectively.

Optimistic Market Outlook

A vast majority of respondents 71% view the current period as an ideal opportunity to buy property, citing the significance of homeownership during the pandemic and the promise of better returns on investment. Only a small fraction 2% hesitates due to increased property prices and personal circumstances.

Expectations on Property Prices

The survey indicates widespread optimism regarding property prices, with 87% of respondents expecting further growth. While 69% anticipate a steady increase, while 18% believe they’ll go up, but not as fast as post Covid-19.

Preferred Property Types and Budgets

Residential plots emerge as the top choice for 41% of respondents, followed by villas/row houses 27% and flats/apartments 24%. Affordability remains a key consideration, with 78% of property seekers expressing a preference for properties within a budget of ₹50 lakhs.

End Users vs. Investors

While 53% of respondents purchase property for end-use, 47% are investors, indicating a balanced market dynamic. Surprisingly, 67% of investors come from the salaried class, showcasing a shift in investment behaviour towards long-term property ownership.

Preference for Ready-to-Move Properties

Over 42% of respondents prioritize ready-to-move-in properties to avoid delays and enjoy immediate occupancy. However, as the pandemic recedes, Millennials and Gen X are increasingly shifting towards properties at earlier stages, indicating a transition from end-users to investors.

Challenges and Opportunities

Key challenges delaying purchase decisions include lack of funds, limited understanding of financing options, exploring other options, and personal circumstances. However, there is optimism as 37% of respondents are ready to buy if they find the right deal.

Conclusion

Anil Katariya, Founder & CEO of Shree Katariya & Associates, underscores the significance of SKAA's survey, offering valuable insights into the shifting landscape of the Indian real estate market. Despite challenges, the sector continues to expand, driven by evolving consumer preferences, positive market sentiment, and attractive investment prospects. With this knowledge, stakeholders can make informed decisions to manage the market's ups and downs effectively.

