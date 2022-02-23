Real Estate Mogul Ramdeo ‘Rammu’ Agrawal introduces several new mega projects

The way a few industries have developed and grown over the years has turned the heads of people and how, especially in India, which is increasingly becoming a hub of many business sectors. The country saw the rise of one such business empire named R Sandesh Group, which is known for exploring different business niches and gaining immense momentum and success in all of them. Under the aegis of Rammu Agrawal and Dilip Agrawal, the business empire also divided into exploring the real estate realm in the country with R Sandesh Group Infrastructure, which today has been building and developing exclusive most landmarks and projects in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India.

Talking about the same, Rammu Agrawal says that they began in the industry in 2006 and acquired land for their first phase of projects. Having a strong vision to make it huge in the real estate space, the group today has emerged as one of the top developers of Central India, carrying an enduring legacy of commitment, craftsmanship, and service, says Dilip Agrawal. Adding further, Dilip Agrawal highlights that their projects address all segments right from residential spaces like apartments, row-houses, independent bungalows, and plots to retail and commercial space as well. Besides that, all of these are available in all price ranges, from super-luxury to budget, allowing each aspiring customer to fulfill their home or property dream.

Their landmark project named Sandesh City was launched in 2009 with the intent to create one of the largest integrated township projects of new Nagpur. It is located near MIHAN in Jamtha region and offers budget-friendly residential options. It is a proposed plan covering 180 acres. The brother duo then dived into the pharmaceutical realm with Sandesh Dawa Bazaar along with the latest Royal Sandesh Dawa Bazaar. R Sandesh Group Infrastructure even launched various NMRDA sanctioned layouts at key locations in the Jamtha & Pewatha regions of Nagpur district, comprising of

Sandesh Nagri 1 & 2

Divine City 1 & 2

Highway Radiance

Sandesh Mediclave

Sandesh Dreamland

Sandesh Park View

All of these incredible spaces are equipped with cutting-edge and modern infrastructure facilities.

Not just this, R Sandesh Group Infra has now spread its wings and entered the ultra-luxury segment with the debut project Wadhwani Bliss, The Rise and The Empire, created with the view to provide exceptional and phenomenal lifestyle experiences. Their projects include R Sandesh Arcade & Officers Enclave and upcoming Lotus Luxur, built with the vision to offer people luxury living at affordable prices.