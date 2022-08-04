Real-life examples introduced for 2022-23 CBSE Class 10 and Class 9 students

As per the circular ACAD-57/2022, CBSE has announced that at least 30% competency-based questions will be introduced in 2022-23 CBSE Class 10 and Class 9 Exams. This was done to move students from rote to competency-based learning. Accordingly, CBSE Board made clear in the circular that applying concepts in real-life situations will be a part of this year’s question paper.

Today, it is announced that real-life examples have been introduced for all Chapters of technical subjects of CBSE Class 9 and 10, to help students connect with the topics better, using everyday life applications.

Real Life Application

This has been provided for the first time in India in the form of new resource material (topic-wise) in collaboration with Educart, to support the 30% competency-based pattern for all CBSE Class 9/10 students.

Link to the material providing Real-life examples

“This is indeed a welcome move to help CBSE students better connect with the topics, especially in Science and Maths. Students usually struggle with why a specific topic like Quadratic Equations or Ohm’s Law is taught to them. With CBSE making clear that conceptual clarity and analytical questions on real-life scenarios will be asked more this time, such engaging examples will definitely help students better understand the topics and be more prepared for the new pattern.”

As quoted by Neelam Malhotra, CBSE Springefield School Principal and Exam Invigilator.

The most impressive thing about this material is that such examples (as shown below) are provided as per the competency-based education for every single Chapter and topic. We captured some of the really interesting daily applications introduced in these Educart Question Banks of 2022-23.

Below, you can see an example of Quadratic Equations in cricket DRS technology used to decide if the LBW appeal was correct or not (from the provided CBSE Question Banks of Educart for Science).

Screenshot of Maths - Quadratic Equations Real-life Application

Every topic in a chapter starts with such real-life applications as per the new 2022-23 Syllabus that CBSE uploaded in April 2022. We believe students will benefit immensely from such a new concept of introducing topics with contextual examples.

This is something you rarely see in any material provided for CBSE students. Technical subjects such as Science and Mathematics (both basic and standard) have been covered with such real-life examples for all chapters. For subjects such as Social Science, some contextual current scenario examples are given along with some competency/ source-based examples to help students with better understanding of NCERT text.

Let’s look at one simple example of Science below where a topic from the chapter ‘Chemical Equations’ is covered with an example.

Science Real-life Examples given in provided CBSE Material (screenshots)

In English Language and Literature, we saw an introduction of reference in text and inference-based examples (NCERT based) provided along with a pictorial summary of each prose/ poetry Chapter.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams for academic year 2022-23 from February 15 onwards. Overall, CBSE has always maintained that fundamental understanding of the topics is important to answer the new pattern of questions that are introduced in the recent year. This new question bank of Educart for CBSE Class 9 and 10 will equip the learners with key competencies to understand concepts better during classroom teaching and be exam-ready.

