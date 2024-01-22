close_game
Realm Mumbai: A Regal Nightlife Experience Curated by Apurva Padgaonkar and Divya Agarwal Takes Center Stage

brand stories
Published on Jan 22, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar and acclaimed Actress Divya Agarwal proudly announce the grand launch of Realm Mumbai

ByHT Brand Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The grand star- studded launch saw the presence of Prince Narulanigh, Yuvika Narula, Uorfi Javed, Riya Subodh, Faisal Khan, Hansa Singh, Gurpreet chadha, Daveen, Ken Ferns, Vikas Verma, Aziz Zee, Shwetaa Khanduri, Shiv Thakare, Paras Madaan, Soumita Das, Ramji Gulati, Navin Agrawal, Amita Neema, Siddharth Kannan, Eijaz Khan, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Deepshikha Nagpal, Prem Raj Soni, Mohit Hiranandani, Ajaz Khan, Archana Gautam, Asif merchant, Rehan Shah, Rohit K Verma, Sandhya shetty, Poonam Pandey, Nyrraa M Banerji, Abhishek Bajaj, Rahill Mehta, Raj Singh Arora.

Restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar and acclaimed Actress Divya Agarwal proudly announce the grand launch of Realm Mumbai, an opulent party destination situated in the heart of the city, Palladium Mall in Lower Parel. This exclusive venue promises to elevate Mumbai's social scene to unprecedented heights, offering an unparalleled nightlife experience for the city's discerning elite.

Realm Mumbai creates an atmosphere that transports you to a different world.

Realm Mumbai opened its doors to the public on January 19, 2024. Accessible by prior reservation, guests were invited to be part of this extraordinary experience that transcends traditional nightlife expectations.

Realm Mumbai, India’s first roof LED panels, creates an atmosphere that transports you to a different world. It provides a regal escape for those seeking a sophisticated haven for both corporate events and private gatherings. The meticulous curation of the space caters to the refined tastes of our esteemed clientele. It boasts of a meticulously crafted high-energy dance floor adorned with India's first triangular LED ceiling lighting, creating a visually stunning spectacle. The cutting-edge sound system ensures a seamless fusion of lights and music, promising an immersive environment for patrons seeking a premium clubbing experience.

Indulge in a tantalizing array of bar bites curated to titillate your taste buds, perfectly complementing their signature cocktails and shots, a selection unrivalled by any other bar or club in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the launch of Realm, Restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar says, “Realm Mumbai is not just a nightclub; it's a symphony of luxury, music, and culinary artistry, meticulously crafted to redefine the very essence of nightlife in Mumbai”.

Address: Near Foo, Palladium Mall.

Operation timings: From 7:00 pm onwards till late night

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

