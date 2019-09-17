Realme 5 Pro: A ‘dare-to-leap’ smartphone experience

brand-stories

Sep 17, 2019

Realme has created a stir in the smartphone market with incessant launches, every few months. The Realme 5 Pro only comes a month after the company launched the Realme X smartphone in India. This time around, it has set the bar higher with its quad-camera set up, cutting-edge design and top-notch features.

What’s more, the phone won’t even burn a hole in your pocket! It is priced at INR 13999, which makes it super affordable.

No wonder then that the brand received an outstanding response to Realme 5 Pro---more than 130,000 units were sold within minutes of it hitting online stores!

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took a skydiving challenge from a height of 13,000 ft with a Realme 5 Pro.

Overwhelmed, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took a ‘Dare to Leap’ challenge. He skydived from a height of 13,000 ft with a Realme 5 Pro, thereby keeping his promise of adding height to his skydiving for every 10 units of the phone sold.

Let’s look at some of the features of the phone.

Quad-cameras: The ‘real’ game-changer

The Realme 5 Pro boasts a flagship 48-megapixel camera sensor IMX586 that provides an enhanced all-round experience to the user, and covers multiple scenarios. It features a quad-camera combination of the 48-pixel main camera (Sony IMX 586), 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, ultra macro lens and a portrait lens on the back.

The smartphone possesses the Quad Bayer pixel four-in-one technology that enables a single pixel of 1.6um and offers great images, even when there’s low light. The camera is also supported with EIS Image Stabilization out of the box that makes sure you get stable imaging performance at all times.

Most smartphone users generally complain of poor quality pictures at night. Thanks to Realme 5 Pro’s innovation and top-class technology, you get stunning nightscapes with great brightness and clarity. The phone combines AI technology with multi-frame engine, and achieves noise reduction, handheld stabilization, highlight suppression and an improved dynamic range. Based on the night scene, your phone selects the appropriate algorithm to get optimal images.

In this comparison, the graininess, blown-out lightning and overall blurry quality of the regular photo on the left is corrected to great effect by the Nightscape mode, shown on the right.

The Chroma Boost feature is perfect to add some dimension and vibrancy to an image, while making it look as real as possible. The AI engine identifies the scene, restores real details, brightness and colours seen by human eyes and then works on it to present an image with improved texture and clarity.

This is made evident in the photo comparison below.

The 119° ultra-wide-angle lens boasts a HD wide-angle camera with a resolution of 8MP, aperture of f/2.25 and 119° ultra-wide-angle field of view. You no longer have to step back and adjust your position several times to take pictures of tall buildings or even group photos. It’s simple - just switch on the ultra wide angle mode and enjoy clicking without a hassle!

Realme 5 Pro also comes with an ultra macro lens with aperture of f/2.4 and pixels of 1.75 μm. With its 4cm focus range, you can take clearer photos at a closer distance, removing the blur that usually creeps in due to the lens being too close the subject.

The portrait lens, as the name suggests, is great for portrait photography! It features an additional filter system that perceives black and white and offers a higher exposure capability for photos. In the Portrait mode, exposure, colour, temperature, hue and other parameters are repeatedly fine tuned.

The smartphone has a 16MP front camera with 5P high-concentration lens and boasts the Quad Bayer smart pixel 4-in-1 technology for excellent selfies in low light. It also has a selfie beauty function that offers 8 million beauty effects for everyone!

Cutting-edge design

The all-new Realme 5 Pro comes with a new holographic colour and cutting texture to achieve a rich layered visual effect. The design process involves 15 times of prototyping and 78 times of detailed adjustment at the back, producing a brand new visual effect. What’s more, the 3D body design makes the phone look slimmer and is light to hold too!

It features a 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340×1080) that offers enhanced clarity and design. With the elegant ‘Minidrop design’, the front camera and sensors are integrated on the top of the screen. The phone also comes with a water-proof design, which is rare in this segment.

It comes in two new vibrant colours - Crystal Green and Crystal Blue.

Power-packed performance

The Realme 5 Pro packs in the newly-upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with Kryo eight-core architecture. The CPU core is upgraded to 2.3 GHz, where the overall performance is 10% higher than the previous generation of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Boasting the Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU, the smartphone possesses increased performance and energy efficiency by up to 35%.

It also uses LPDDR4X+UFS2.1 high-speed configuration plan with specification up to 8GB+128GB, providing a smooth and fast storage experience.

The Hyperboost 2.0 boasts two powerful engines - Frame Boost and Touch Boost, which can improve the performance and stability of the mobile phone, especially while playing games.

The Multiple Heat Dissipation feature supports thermal conductivity up to 160λ and can perform heavy tasks with ease.

Crystal-clear sound

When it comes to sound quality, Realme always delivers the best! This phone comes with the newly-developed Dirac Power Sound small speaker. This technology is top-notch and offers sound output like any large speaker.

Good battery life

The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh high-capacity battery and works well to meet the moderate daily requirements of the user, while improving performance! At the same time, the Realme 5 Pro has the AI Freezer function at the system level, which can intelligently predict the user’s app usage, and promptly freeze the unused apps to save power.

All in all, this phone packs in top-quality features and the quad-camera setup is certainly the icing on the cake! It’s unbelievable that such a power-packed phone comes at INR 13,999 - what a steal!

That over 130,000 units were sold within minutes of the phone hitting online stores is indeed a testament to its popularity.

Sep 17, 2019