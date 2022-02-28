realme 9 Pro+: An elite camera phone for an economical Indian

Key highlights:

- Best-in-class Sony IMX766 OIS flagship primary camera

- Light Shift Design that changes colour with the light

- 6.4” Super AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and heart rate monitor

- 4500 mAH battery with 60W SuperDart charger for superfast charging

- Street Photography Mode 2.0 for taking perfect candid shots

realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India is the latest addition in realme’s 5G armoury in India. With its launch realme has further expanded its number series with a quest to grab more share in its rapidly growing market share in India. The phone features triple rear cameras including the best-in-class 50-MP Sony IMX766 OIS flagship primary camera, hole-punch display design along with the Light Shift Design that interestingly changes the colour of its back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to sunlight or UV light.

Available in three variants, the base variant of Realme 9 Pro+ which is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs. 24,999 in India. The second variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and will cost Rs. 26,999. The top-of-the-line option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 28,999.

The first sale of the phone concluded on Feb 22nd and the results indicate that the phone has clearly struck a chord with the gen-Y of India who seek more in less.

Now that perfect shot is just a click away

What makes realme 9 Pro+ appear as a show stopper in a long line-up of 5G smartphones in India is its 50-MP Sony IMX766 OIS flagship camera loaded with best-in-class optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. The advanced OIS keeps your shots steady even when you're not.

“The camera loves you! Now you'll love it back”, says this picture clicked with realme 9 Pro+

Important to be noted that the sensor responsible for OIS is not any ordinary sensor, but a Sony IMX766, which is by far witnessed only in a few high-range smartphones. realme has therefore become the first smartphone brand to offer such an elite hardware in a mid-range smartphone in India. OIS comes really handy particularly when taking pictures in low light where it interplays with the dynamic range to ensure the output comes out quite sharp even in Auto mode. Needless to mention, night mode produces even better output where realme 9 Pro+ lets you capture beautiful videos in low light that are brilliantly true to life with great detail. Best part is that it all happens automatically thanks to the combination of OIS and EIS, and realme’s AI nightscape enhancement algorithm.

Selfie! Anytime!

To support the primary 50-MP camera, realme 9 Pro+ also has an 8-MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-MP macro camera. Another 16-MP front-facing camera powered by Clear Fusion Algorithm is also provided to produce amazingly bright and clear selfies even in a low light environment. In low light, the Realme 9 Pro+ scores one-up as it would automatically keep its shutter open for a second longer to capture more light. This is even when a user does not turn on the AI mode.

Make your night-time portraits pop with colour and clarity with realme 9 Pro+

The new feature in realme 9 Pro+ has solved the problem of blurry and distorted selfies to a great extent. So much so that the brand claims that it’s time to say goodbye to blurry selfies as this brand new Clear Fusion Algorithm intelligently focuses on everyone in the frame, so that selfies you click are sharp and detailed.

Powered by a powerful SoC

realme has once again trusted MediaTek to empower the phone’s elite hardware with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Manufactured using a 6nm fabrication process, The MediaTek Dimensity 920 is turbocharged with MediaTek HyperEngine technology that boosts every aspect of the smartphone. MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 has been enhanced for the 5G era; creating reliable, low-latency 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections with intelligent multi-network management; attuned resource management to provide consistently high FPS while also maximizing battery life. As far as battery is concerned, the realme 9 Pro+ is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which can be charged quickly (50% charge in ~15mins.) using the 60W SuperDart charger provided in the box along with the phone.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor offers faster CPU, faster GPU which enables a user do everything superfast

Realme 9 Pro+ is also one of the first; from the long and constantly growing list of realme smartphones, to run the Realme UI 3.0 software, which is based on Android 12. The Realme 9 Pro+ is also the latest and probably realme’s first member of the colour-changing smartphones club. The Sunrise Blue finish- one of the three finishes (Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue) that has been offered in Indian market- changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight- just like the sky from sunrise.

Final word

With the realme 9 Pro+ the brand has got it all right. The smartphone has got a lot more than what is required to qualify for a perfect smartphone deal. Credit must be given to the realme for making some really smart choices in the areas that contribute significantly to the overall user experience. Such as the OIS system and flagship-grade sensor in the primary camera that delivers excellent performance round the clock; something most smartphones including the costlier ones struggle with. MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC has once again established itself as a solid, reliable all-round performer. The experience of Realme UI 3.0 is buttery smooth and you get Android 12 on top of it. Battery life is sufficient to keep you on for an entire day. All in all realme 9 Pro+ is the perfect match for users who desire more from a mid-range smartphone without burning a hole in their pocket.

To know more about realme 9 Pro+ please visit: https://www.realme.com/in/realme-9-pro-plus#sec-design