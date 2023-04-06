Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd Appoints Industry Stalwart Vikash Khurana as President

Leading real estate advisory firm Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd., recognized for providing end-to-end residential and commercial real estate solutions, has announced the appointment of Mr. Vikash Khurana as President, Business Strategy, and head of Learning & Development.

With this move, Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd, a leading group company under Viraaj Ventures, is set to solidify further in the real estate market. Viraaj Ventures recently made waves promising job creation for over 1000 incumbents in Uttar Pradesh, where its new regional headquarters were inaugurated by Shri. Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr. Khurana comes with deep industry expertise through nearly 28 years in business strategy development & leadership and mentorship roles. He is a certified behavioural coach accredited by the industry's golden standards, like CLI Canada, DISC, Marshal Goldsmith Leadership USA, and ISPD.

He has given wheels to several mentorship and sales programs during his tenure with corporates like Max New York Life Insurance, Propshop, Nicholas Piramal India Ltd., RPG Life Sciences, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Investors Clinic, and Torrent Pharma.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Vikash Khurana onboard. He is widely recognized for innovating sales through experiential learning and training. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as work tightly together," said Mr. Ankit Aditya Pradhan, CEO & MD, Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd.

On his appointment, Mr. Khurana said, "Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd. has made its presence felt in a space largely considered impenetrable for new players. Their service spectrum, developer network, transparency & customer delight framework stand them out firmly on the ground and in the awards circuit. The organization is a wave of Proptech and data-enabled advancements with rapidly expanding customer base that we will look to leverage."

“I am also driven by the company's focused approach towards creating a youth economy. The intent on creating talented pools of young professionals that include fresh graduates fascinates me and I am eager to collaborate with them to create value for our clients.”

In this role, Mr. Khurana will drive the company's business vision, learning & development initiatives, and strategic execution. He will also lead learning and development initiatives to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd. is one of the leading real estate companies under Viraaj Ventures . As a multi-dimensional conglomerate, Viraaj Ventures has operational footprints in information technology & software development, enlistment & recruitment, structural & civil engineering consulting services, wealth management & BFSI services, digital marketing, legal & corporate advisory services, and infrastructure development & real estate.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

