Realty Expo Front Foot, a property expo, was a huge hit among buyers!

Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

Looking for your dream home in the Millennium City but don’t want to travel the length and breadth of Gurgaon to find the right match for your requirements? Clearly, you aren’t alone! Hindustan Times Realty Expo Front Foot, an initiative by Bullmen Realty, held on Oct 24 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Sec 56, Golf Course Extn Road saw a massive participation from potential buyers.

From seekers of a luxury apartment on Golf Course Extension Road, or an independent floor under 1 crore, or even a commercial property for investment - the expo had something for everyone. It saw participation from some of the leading developers in the country including Birla Estates, M3M, Bhutani Infra, Hero Homes, Tata Value Homes, Godrej Serenity, Mahindra Lifespaces and more.

Owing to the ongoing festive season, the expo allowed the visitors to avail attractive discounts and save up to 20 Lakhs on bookings made.
What was in it for buyers?

The visitors got the opportunity to interact with representatives of numerous developers, understand their offerings and make an informed decision. Be it commercial or residential, the visitors explored both ready-to-move-in as well as under construction property options on Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway and other prominent locations. They were given detailed information about different properties – floor plan, amenities, layout – eliminating the work of first visit to different properties.

Owing to the ongoing festive season, the expo allowed the visitors to avail attractive discounts and save up to 20 Lakhs on bookings made. Delighting the new property owners even more was an assured gift that came along every booking including Microwave, Laptop, AirPods and more.

What was in it for developers?

The real estate market has seen a mixed response in the last one and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While some potential buyers have postponed buying a home due to salary cuts or job losses, those who are looking out to purchase one now are at an advantage due to the deals and discounts being offered by several developers. The market has seen a huge recovery over the past few months and the participation of the buyers.

The realty expo was a full house and turned out to be a success among prospective property buyers with sale of over 30 properties in just a day/under 12 hours. The event was hosted on-ground at DoubleTree by Hilton, Sec 56, Golf Course Extn Road.

“Inclination towards investment in the real estate industry is gaining back its potential and that was explicitly seen in the recent expo. The Realty Expo was a success and seeking forward we’re organizing one more event “DhanUtsav” on the 30th & 31st October 2021 at Alphathum Sec 90A, Noida, Here you can get best commercial properties available in Noida,” said Ankush Jain, CEO and MD, Bullmen Realty India.

