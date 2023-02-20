Reasons to Book Your Next Vacation at Club Mahindra Resorts near Shimla

Snow-capped mountains, alluring greenery, evergreen forests, pristine lakes, tantalising trekking trails, fascinating history, and pleasant climate almost all through the year, Shimla offers everything you can ask for and more from a holiday destination. Popularly known by its moniker, 'Queen of hill stations,' the city is the best to experience the mighty Himalayas in their enigmatic glory!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With all its natural splendours and man-made wonders, the erstwhile summer capital of the British during the colonial era never ceases to amaze you with its endearing and ethereal beauty. With so many places to visit in Shimla and things to do, you would need to stay at least for 7-8 days to enjoy a memorable holiday.

Speaking of staying in Shimla, you can book your stay at any of the premium resorts in Himachal Pradesh offered by Club Mahindra. You have many options, like Club Mahindra Mashobra, Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks, and Club Mahindra Kandaghat. Staying at these resorts is an experience, and it will only enhance and enrich your holiday in ways beyond your expectations.

Let us look at the reasons why staying at the Club Mahindra resorts near Shimla is the best choice.

Experience luxury in the laps of nature

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Club Mahindra resorts, you get the experience of living in the most comfortable rooms, replete with all the modern amenities you need on your holiday to make your stay comfortable and as close to home as possible. The locations of these resorts deserve special mention. Located high in the mountains, with stunning and uninterrupted views, overlooking the vast expanse of the valleys, you get to embrace nature like you may have never done before. It is a unique amalgamation of luxury and nature!

World-class amenities

All the resorts in Himachal Pradesh offered by Club Mahindra have something for everyone in your family. From kids to senior citizens, they can be sure to have a gala time. All the resorts by Club Mahindra boast amenities like –

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Spa – These resorts have a spa where you can pamper yourself and your family with a relaxing and rejuvenating spa. The staff offer different types of body treatments you can enjoy individually or with your partner.

• Gymnasium – A fully-equipped gym allows you to continue your daily workout routine even on holidays.

• Souvenir shops – These in-resort shops sell handicrafts, antiques and local specialities made of locals, and thus encourage the cottage industries. You can pick a few souvenirs and gifts for home and friends to remind yourself of the good times.

Unforgettable dining experience

When you travel to Shimla, one of the most popular winter destinations in India, you would want to get a taste of the local food, right? Well, at Club Mahindra resorts, you get an unforgettable dining experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The restaurants at these resorts are tastefully done. They feature local-style decoration, reflecting the local history and culture. And the chefs create a special menu every day, featuring mouth-watering local delicacies and dishes from all over India. You can be sure that every time you dine, you find something on the menu that suits your palate.

Besides, the restaurants also cater to your special food requirements. You can order anything off the menu, from vegan to non-vegetarian dishes, and the chef will be happy to make a dish that tickles your tastebuds. Not to mention, the restaurants also serve delicious cocktails and mocktails. The bars are well stocked, and you can enjoy a drink or two with your friends and family while catching up on the conversations.

Located close to popular tourist spots

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All resorts offered by Club Mahindra near Shimla are strategically located, so you can conveniently explore the famous tourist spots nearby without compromising on comfort. In addition, the location of these resorts is chosen meticulously so that they are as close to airports and stations as possible, allowing guests to reach the resort easily.

The resorts also have a dedicated help desk, which provides valuable information about the best places to see nearby, and even helps with making arrangements for transport.

Enriching in-door and outdoor experiences

Apart from the above reasons, what makes staying at Club Mahindra resorts near Shimla memorable and extraordinary is the various exclusive experiences they offer to the guests. These signature experiences are a range of activities curated just for you and your family to let you spend time together and strengthen your bonds while having fun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From exploring a local Apple orchard to playing in the snow and taking a cooking class with your partner, there are a range of experiences you can sign up for. The options are plenty, and you can choose the one that best suits your interest.

Things to do in and around Shimla

Apart from the range of fun and entertaining activities you can enjoy at the resort, there are plenty of outdoor things to do in and around Shimla that you can and must enjoy.

• Ride the Toy Train

Experience riding the toy train from Shimla to Kalka. The UNESCO World Heritage ride takes you on a 5-hour journey through 20 stations, 103 tunnels, 900 curves and 800 breathtaking bridges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Go Paragliding

Enjoy the experience of paragliding over the snow-clad hills, and make your wish of flying like a bird come true. The surreal view below from the air and the thrill of gliding past other gliders make it a must-have experience near Shimla.

• Enjoy skating through a natural skating rink

Ice skating is one of Shimla's most popular adventure sports and must-do activities. The city has the largest skating rink in India.

• Be mesmerised by the beauty of Chadwick Waterfalls

Falling from a height of 1586 metres and surrounded by Pine and Deodar forests, the waterfalls carry the pristine and chilled waters of the Himalayas. You can drive up to the hill or trek up there. Seeing the falls up close is a sight to behold!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Go shopping at mall road

Get a glimpse of the local life by visiting Mall Road, one of the most popular and busiest streets in Shimla. It is also a wonderful place to go on a shopping spree. Here you can buy rugs, woolen clothes, local handicrafts, jewellery, and many more.

• Feel the adrenaline rush of River Rafting

There are a few adventure activities that are as heart-thumping as river rafting. The gushing rivers in the proximity of Shimla offer the best conditions for you to enjoy river rafting and satiate your adrenaline rush.

Best time to visit Shimla

The best time to visit Shimla is between March and June, when the weather remains pleasant, with temperatures hovering around 15-30 degrees Celsius. You can visit this place from November to January if you want to experience snowfall and indulge in adventure sports like skiing or trekking in the mountains. Shimla gets visitors all year around, but it is best to avoid planning a trip during the monsoon season, from July to September. The region experiences heavy rainfall and landslides, making it challenging to explore the places.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.