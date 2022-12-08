Reasons to Buy a House in This Festive Season

In the next few days, the year may be coming to an end, but this festive season marks a new beginning for people across the world. If you’re looking to fulfil a major life goal, you could consider buying your dream home in the coming weeks or months. Although it involves a major financial outlay, purchasing a house comes with many advantages. Furthermore, with a housing loan, you can make the purchase easier and also save tax in the process.

If you are eager to purchase a house soon but are unsure whether this may be the right time, here are 5 reasons to buy your dream home during the year-end festivities.

1. A Thriving Real Estate Market

The real estate market in India has finally started to witness an uptick, in recent times. An increasing number of individuals are showing interest in purchasing residential real estate. Furthermore, the number of first-time home buyers is also on the rise. The real estate market is expected to boom by 8%-9% in FY23. Furthermore, earlier this year, NITI Aayog estimated that the real estate market in India may hit the $1 trillion mark by 2030.

In the backdrop of this kind of positive outlook, a thriving market is one of the key reasons to consider buying a home this festival season. This kind of growth makes residential real estate an attractive long-term investment option for you if you are planning to diversify your investment portfolio.

You can easily determine your EMIs with a home loan EMI Calculator that helps you plan your repayment easily.

2. Attractive Property Prices

After hitting an all-time high in March 2011 and an all-time low in September 2020 housing prices are slowly climbing back up. In June 2022, the year-on-year property prices grew by 3.8%. So, if this growth trajectory continues, real estate will likely get more expensive in the coming months and years. This is why the time is now right to lock in attractive prices and purchase a home for yourself and your family during the festive season in 2022.

Furthermore, during these year-end celebrations, many developers may also offer attractive discounts and offers on booking new homes. You can take advantage of these offers and make your purchase at lucrative prices during this season.

3. A Wide Range of Housing Options

With the residential real estate market thriving significantly, the range of housing options that property developers offer has also widened noticeably. If you are a first-time homebuyer, you may not have enough experience in the real estate market, which is why ready-to-move homes can be suitable options. True to the name, these residential properties come fully equipped with amenities and furnishings.

In addition to this, the range of housing options that are now popular in the market includes affordable housing as well as luxury homes that serve as second homes or holiday homes for the homeowners. Villas and duplex housing units are also becoming preferred choices. So, no matter what kind of housing option you want, you are sure to find what you’re looking for.

4. Dual Benefits of Stability and a Legacy

Another reason to buy a home in this season is to enjoy the dual advantage of stability as well as a legacy. A home offers a sense of financial stability, particularly if you have paid off all the debts due on the property and have no liabilities attached to it. Even in case of a contingency like a job loss or any other unexpected financial blow, you can rest assured that you will always have a place to call home. This kind of stability can be extremely comforting since it gives you a sense of financial security.

In addition to this, a home is also a significant legacy to leave behind for your beneficiaries. Since real estate prices will likely only increase over the long term, it is an appreciating asset whose value grows with time. This inheritance acts as a financial safety net for your loved ones and makes your legacy more valuable.

5. Easy Access to Housing Loans

Above all, another important reason to buy a house during this season is the easy access to housing loans. With a home loan, you can easily realise your dream of buying a house property this year. All you need to do is pay a down payment that is around 20% of the price of the property. You can then fund the rest of the purchase with a borrowing. The interest rates on housing loans are also fairly lucrative in the current market. Many banks and financial institutions are also offering discounts on their home loans due to the festival season we’re currently celebrating.

Availing a home loan is also very easy. The paperwork required is minimal, and you can even get your home loan online nowadays. Typically, the documents required for home loan include the following:

Application form

Duly signed photograph

Proof of identity, residence and age

Previous months’ bank statements and/or salary slips

Previous years’ Income Tax Returns along with the statement for computation of income

Once you have these documents required for a home loan, you can easily finance your purchase of a home. This way, you can move to your dream home in this year.

Conclusion

Given these many reasons to consider buying a home during this season, you may be tempted to make this significant purchase sooner than later. However, keep in mind that before you buy a home or avail a housing loan, you need to plan your finances and prepare a budget to accommodate the home loan EMIs.

You can also use a home loan EMI Calculator to plan your EMIs, so there is no strain on your finances. Delayed repayment could lead to additional interest, and if you are unable to pay the loan at any point, your home may be repossessed by the bank.

To avoid all these issues, it is best to plan your borrowings smartly. Also, to make the process of housing loan application smoother, make sure you keep all the documents required for a home loan ready. This will improve the changes of your home loan application being approved.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.