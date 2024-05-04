Reasons to Make a Fulfilling Career in the Field of Sports

India's golden era in sports has just begun and there are numerous factors that have contributed to the country's growing sports ecosystem in recent years. Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a testimony to India's focus on sports compared to the last few years as we won 7 medals, including 4 bronze medals, 2 silver medals and 1 gold medal. Even our Paralympic athletes won 19 medals in the event.

In recent years, India has witnessed a tenfold growth in the sports industry and one of the major reasons for the same is the various leagues being played of different games in the country. Indian Premier League (IPL) being the torchbearer of these leagues was the first league in the Indian sports scenario launched in 2008. Since then the league has gained immense popularity with a 433% increase in the brand valuation over the years. This tremendous growth of IPL inspired many other sports to enter the league format of the game, which eventually promoted talented athletes from diverse sports across India.

The business of Marathon is also huge in India considering the number of races being held across the country and the huge amounts being invested by big corporate guns to make these events a success. Recently held Tata Mumbai Marathon where 55,000 runners participated was backed by India's largest industrial pioneer, TATA Group. Procam International is a big player in the Marathon business as it conducted the event in other major cities of India, including New Delhi, Bangalore & Kolkata.

There are many other corporates like Reliance & JSW who are also investing heavily by utilizing their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in grassroots sports to promote athletes from the remotest part of the nation.

Even the Government of India has not left a stone unturned to promote sports in the country. It has introduced various initiatives like Khelo India, National Sports Talent Contest Scheme (NSTC), Fit India Movement, Special Area Game Scheme (SAG) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) that could recognise and benefit talented athletes across the nation.

Considering such mammoth measures taken by the National Sports Federation of India and the corporates to upsurge the sports industry in India, we need a huge number of Sports Management and Sports Science professionals to promote and support the growth of sports. This is where the institutions like International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) step in to provide these professionals to the sports industry.

IISM is a pioneer institute of Sports Education in India. The courses it offers are awarded in collaboration with Mumbai University and GICED (Garware Institute of Career Education & Development). IISM is conferred with the “Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020” by the hands of Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, Former President of India. IISM is known for its robust industry-based curriculum and internship, volunteering & placement opportunities with renowned Sports brands, teams and major sporting events across the sports Industry.

IISM offers Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM), Master of Sports Management (MSM) and a Post Graduate Program in Sports Management (PGPSM) for students who want to make a career as a Sports Management professional. Students who are from a Science backdrop and are interested in the field of Sports Science can opt for Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS) and Master of Sports Science (MSS).

In addition, the institute even offers online courses like 'Indian Cricket Beyond The Boundary', 'Sports Marketing' and 'Sports Psychology'. The certificate programs offered at IISM 'Personal Fitness Trainer' and 'Advanced Sports Marketing.'

The overall growth of the sports industry in India ensures that the future of Sports Management and Sports Science professionals is promising with a galore of opportunities to make a fulfilling career. IISM is the best institute that has groomed over 2800+ sports management professionals and will continue to produce more professionals who will serve and support the sports ecosystem of India. Eventually, there will be a time when India will be the hub of sports and will make a mark on the global sports map.

