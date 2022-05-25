Rebuild your low CIBIL Score to achieve financial freedom

​​Your CIBIL score is among the most important factors when it comes to your financial profile. Lenders and credit issuers rely on it to gauge your creditworthiness, and having a good score can help you bag a cost-effective deal. Unfortunately, it isn’t always possible to have a high CIBIL score. A few missed credit payments or an error in your CIBIL report can cause your score to dip. Without an adequate score, availing of credit can be quite challenging. For instance, if you need funds, you may have to apply for a specialised personal loan for low CIBIL score applicants. Depending on the lender, such offerings may have stricter criteria and higher rates may be.

However, you shouldn't lose hope as you can still rebuild your CIBIL score. By employing the right strategies and altering your approach to credit management, you can steadily improve your CIBIL score. Do note that this process will take time, and such fixes can’t be achieved overnight. Depending on your current CIBIL score and financial standing, it can take several months. You should strive to rebuild and maintain an excellent score, and here is how you can do it.

Resolve your late payments

The simplest route to rebuilding your CIBIL score is to pay your bills on time. A missed or late payment will negatively affect your CIBIL score, and if you have outstanding dues, work toward clearing them in full. The longer you have outstanding dues, the greater the negative impact on your score. Also, keep in mind that such problems occur when you only pay the minimum amount on your credit call bills. Doing so only clears a portion of the total amount and leaves the rest unpaid. Once you’ve cleared your late payments, start planning your credit payments ahead of time and ensuring that you spend within your limits.

Lower the frequency of new credit applications

Next on the list of ways to rebuild your CIBIL score is to maintain a low frequency of loan applications. Each new credit application gets reflected on your CIBIL report as lenders and credit issuers make a hard inquiry into your credit profile. Each of these inquiries reduces your score by a small amount, and only temporarily. However, multiple such applications in a short period of time will cause a significant dip in your score. So, if you want to rebuild your CIBIL score, focus on servicing your existing debt diligently and wait at least six months before applying for new credit.

Hold on to older credit accounts

Most individuals are under the impression that closing old or inactive accounts will rebuild their credit scores. This is untrue as older credit accounts can work in your favour. This is because it showcases your experience with credit and repayment track records. Older accounts are proof of your long-standing relationships with credit issuers and removing these will not help you rebuild your score.

Maintain a minimal credit utilisation ratio

The credit utilisation ratio is another crucial aspect that affects your CIBIL score. Maintaining a decent credit utilisation ratio is key. Ideally, you should utilise 30% of your total limit to avoid attracting a penalty. Remember, it isn’t enough to have credit assigned to your profile. You need to use it and do so wisely while also paying your bills in full. All of these factors are crucial to rebuilding your score.

Maintain a good credit mix

Rebuilding your CIBIL score can be done quite easily by maintaining a healthy mix of credit. This means you shouldn’t be quick to get rid of your credit cards because your score has dipped. Having a healthy mix of secured and unsecured credit adds to your score, provided that you service your debt without any defaults. This also means that you should assess your existing credit accounts and ensure that you don’t have too much unsecured credit.

To do so, initiate a CIBIL report download for free on the Bajaj Finserv website. In fact, in just a few clicks, you can complete the entire process. You can also check your CIBIL report details with ease and access a customised credit health report to monitor changes effectively.

Now that you know how to improve your CIBIL score apply these steps and enjoy the vast benefits of a high CIBIL score. A strong CIBIL score allows you to obtain a loan with better rates. Also, ensure a CIBIL report is download once every few months to track your progress. If your CIBIL score does not improve, check to see if there are errors that are causing problems. If these exist, you can report them to CIBIL and have them addressed immediately.

