Recognizing Leaders! Sandpiper Visas Present Winners at Highly Anticipated Pride India Awards Special Edition 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Pride India Awards celebrated its 2023 Special Edition event at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on 19 August 2023 and honoured Indian business elites for their remarkable achievements.

The prestigious Pride India Awards, a coveted recognition for outstanding business accomplishments, celebrated its special edition event on 19 August at the elegant Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. The event, which showcased the zenith of business excellence, was graced by the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Shriya Saran as the celebrity chief guest.

The Pride India Awards, known for acknowledging trailblazing contributions in the business landscape, marked a memorable evening at the upscale venue Taj Yeshwantpur. The event was attended by an illustrious gathering of over 300 distinguished guests, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. The ambience was one of anticipation and celebration as attendees gathered to honor the outstanding achievements that continue to shape India's economic trajectory.

Pride India Awards Special Edition had a distinguished panel of jury members such as Dr. Siddeswar Manoj, Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin, Mr. Sudhanshu Srivastava, and Dr. Bhaskaran Raju who played an instrumental role in meticulously selecting the winners. Through rigorous deliberation, these jury members identified the most deserving recipients, recognizing innovation, excellence, and impactful contributions within the business landscape.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the special edition event, Mr. Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, the visionary founder of Pride India Awards, stated, "We are humbled by the remarkable growth and innovation showcased by Indian businesses. This event is a testament to their dedication and the unwavering spirit of our entrepreneurs. The Pride India Awards has always strived to recognize and celebrate the best in business, and tonight's gathering exemplifies that commitment."

The event was made a success with the cumulative collaboration of PIA’s founding partner Ms. Monika Gangadhar. She shared her thoughts about the event's success, "Reflecting upon our journey as the founding members of Pride India Awards, we are overwhelmed with pride and joy at the remarkable success it has achieved. From its inception, our primary goal was to celebrate and recognize the ingenuity, dedication, and unwavering spirit of businesses that drive our economy forward.” The dynamic leader added, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners who have been instrumental in shaping this event into what it is today. We aim toward not just celebrating success but also inspiring the next generation of trailblazers to dream, achieve, and contribute to a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow."

A highlight of the evening was the presence of the esteemed Bollywood actress, Shriya Saran, who graced the event with her elegance and grace. Her presence added an extra layer of glamour and prestige to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees. "I am truly honored to be a part of this prestigious event tonight. Just like in the world of cinema, success in business requires dedication, innovation, and a bit of magic. It's inspiring to see companies and entrepreneurs being recognized for their exceptional contributions on such a big platform. Thank you, Pride India Awards, for having me here.” She added.

The awards ceremony recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of over 90 winners across diverse categories, each representing a unique facet of business excellence. From innovation and sustainability to leadership and growth, the winners exemplified the spirit of enterprise that drives India's business landscape forward. The organizers of the Pride India Awards Special Edition excitedly revealed a lineup of distinguished media partners who played a pivotal role in extending PIA’s influence and significance, guaranteeing that the exceptional narratives of corporate distinction and accomplishment reach a broad audience.

The Pride India Awards Special Edition event was not only a platform to honor exceptional accomplishments but also a moment to reflect on the power of determination and the potential that businesses hold to transform societies and economies.

List of the winners in various categories:

M/S. VTC 3PL SERVICES PVT. LTD (LEADING C&F AND LOGISTICS PARTNERS IN INDIA) FLYWING CARGO PRIVATE LIMITED (LEADING DOOR-TO-DOOR CARGO SERVICE PROVIDER COMPANY OF THE YEAR)

MR. GAGAN SEHGAL (INDIAN ICONIC COO OF THE YEAR 2023)

DR. URMI ROYCHOUDHURY (WOMEN LEADER OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO CORPORATE LEARNINGS)

CAPTURE MEDITECH PVT LTD (EMERGING AND BEST MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURE OF THE YEAR)

MR. BALAJI MANCHA (DIGITAL STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO DIGITAL MARKETING),

MS. ISHITA JAIN (EMERGING AND YOUNG WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR IN MARKETING)

JONY FUN WORLD (BEST AND EMERGING CHILDERN’S AMUSEMENT IN CHENNA), MRS. DEVIKA NAGARAJU (WOMEN LEADER OF THE YEAR – SPECIALISED IN EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE)

KANY INTERIORS (MOST TRUSTED AND UNIQUE INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY OF THE YEAR)

DR. K SRILATHA (PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO EDUCATION SERVICES) MS. PRATHYUSHA ARAVA (WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR – R&D INDUSTRY) COSMO CARRYING PRIVATE LIMITED (INDIAN ICONIC AND MOST TRUSTED LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR)

JSSB LEGAL (OPC) PVT LTD (EMERGING AND MOST TRUSTED LEGAL FIRM OF THE YEAR 2023)

MS. PAYAL MUKHERJEE SINGH (INDIAN ICON OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO TAROT CARD READING AND HOLISTIC HEALING)

MR. MOHAMMED MOBIN MALLICK (MOST INNOVATIVE FOUNDER OF THE YEAR 2023 IN ROBOTICS AND AI)

LOOKUPTRENDZ (INNOVATIVE START UP OF THE YEAR 2023 – EXCELLENCE INTO ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES)

MS. PRATYUSHA VEMURI VENKATA (CYBER SECURITY LEADER OF THE YEAR – INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR DETECTING AND PREVENTING RISING CYBER FRAUDS) PRANAVAM INFOTECH PVT LTD (INDIAN ICONIC FIRM OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO IT, AV AND BMS INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS)

TAJ INTERIOR’S (BEST INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR 2023)

SPA STUDIO (BEST SPA OF THE YEAR)

DR. PALLAVI SINGHVI (WOMEN LEADER OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE CONTRIBUTION TO WOMEN EMPOWERMENT)

ICONIC FITNESS (EMERGING AND FASTEST GROWING FITNESS CENTER IN BANGALORE)

MR. AR SAQIB KHAN (THE BEST PROMISING YOUNG ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR)

D’LIFE HOME INTERIORS (INDIAN ICONIC INTERIOR DESIGNERS OF THE YEAR 2023) MS. HYMAVATHI ALURU (WOMEN LEADER OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO WOMEN ENPOWERMENT AND SOCIAL SERVICES)

SRI ADITYA INFRASTRUCTURES (SAVITRAMMAPURAM) (BEST EMERGING LUXURIOUS PROJECT OF THE YEAR 2023- EXCELLENCE INTO RESIDENTIAL PLOTS AND DEVELOPMENT – SAVITRAMMAPURAM)

DR.YUGANDAR BHAGAVATH (INDIAN ICONIC GLOBAL AESTHETIC AWARD)

THATHA TEA (BEST TEA CAFE FRANCHISE OF THE YEAR – 2023)

REDBOOKS ABROAD (MOST TRUSTED STUDY ABROAD CONSULTANTS IN KERALA) THE NAHARS ENGINEERING INDIA PVT LTD (INDIAN ICONIC MANUFACTURERS OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO MANUFACTURING OF AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS) OVIYAM TANJORE ART GALLERY (INDIAN ICONIC TANJORE ART GALLERY OF THE YEAR)

ELITE DIAGNOSTICS (BEST EMERGING DIAGNOSTIC CENTER OF THE YEAR)

MR. CHANDU VENKATA SATISH (ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO DIGITAL STRATEGIES FOR POLITICAL LEADERS)

ASHA ALEX MAKEUP STUDIO AND HAIR ACADEMY (EMERGING AND MOST TRUSTED ACADEMY OF THE YEAR – EXCELLENCE INTO BEAUTY AND TRAINING SERVICES) ROHANA VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC LAB (RVD LAB) (INDIAN ICONIC VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC LAB OF THE YEAR)

INTRO SPACE (PROMISING AND EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY OF THE YEAR-2023)

MS. SHASHIKUMARI K (WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE TO LAND CONVERSIONS)

DR. YASHBANT MOHANTY DOGRA (AUTHOR OF THE YEAR 2023 - THE HUMAN SIDE -A SERIES OF SEVEN TALES)

SRI AACHARYA ASSOCIATES (BEST INTERNAL AUDIT AND TAX CONSULTANCY FIRM IN MADURAI)

LA MINTAGE LEGAL LLP (INDIAN ICONIC MOST TRUSTED LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR)

K M JEWELLERS (BEST JEWELLERY MANUFACTURER AND WHOLELSELLER OF THE YEAR)

VISMAYA LOKA (INDIAN ICONIC FIRMS OF THE YEAR 2023 - EXCELLENCE INTO LIFE COACH)

CHESS KLUB (BEST COACHING ACADEMY OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO CHESS AND OTHER INDOOR GAMES)

MATRIYE ACADEMY (INDIAN ICONIC ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR 2023)

RAMREDDY CONSTRUCTION (INDIAN ICONIC REAL ESTATE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS OF THE YEAR 2023)

MS. SINDHU ABBURI (YOUNG EMERGING AND UP COMING FILM MAKER)

MR. DR GURUMURTHY V S (BEST HOMOEOPATHIC DOCTOR OF THE YEAR)

SM EVENTS PVT LTD (THE BEST INNOVATIVE WEDDING PLANNERS AND EVENTS MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR)

S S BRAINSHREE MEDIA (INDIAN ICONIC COMAPNY OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SOLUTIONS)

MS. SAPNA SHIVAJI (ICONIC MAKE UP ARTIST OF THE YEAR)

MKJ GROUP (MOST TRUSTED REAL ESTATE CONSULTING AND DEVELOPER)

MR. KOUNTEYA SINHA (PHOTOGRAPHER AND BRAND GURU OF THE YEAR 2023)

KOI WORLDWIDE (INDIA’S BEST TRAVEL EXPERIENCES AND CURATION COMPANY 2023)

SUPER COMPUTER AND LAPTOPS (MOST TRUSTED AND BEST COMPUTERS AND LAPTOPS IN BANGALORE)

SUHARSHA MINERALS PV T LTD (INDIAN ICON OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, REAL ESTATE, MANPOWER, PLACEMENT SERVICES AND MINING TRADING)

VTECH IT SOLUTIONS AND V2 PRODUCTIONS (INDIAN ICONIC FIRM OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO IT SOLUTIONS AND EVENT MANAGEMENT)

DIGIACCERON PVT LTD (TRUSTED DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR) MADHUSHREE HEALTHY PRODUCTS - RAAGI DAY (INDIAN ICONIC MANUFACTURES OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO FINGER MILLET BISCUITS)

MS. JENNIFER SINDHYA (TOP PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO B2C SALES - FROM SANDPIPER VISAS)

MS. AYESHA FATHIMA (BEST CLIENTS SERVICES MANAGER OF THE YEAR - FROM SANDPIPER VISAS)

MS. PAVITHRA NAGESH (BEST TEAM LEADER OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO TEAM MANAGEMENT - FROM SANDPIPER VISAS)

MS. PAVITHRA KRISHNA (EMERGING PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - FROM SANDPIPER VISAS)

MR. THOMSON THOMAS (EMERGING AND THE BEST VIOLINIST OF THE YEAR)

MS. SAVITHA KARTHIK (YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO CLASSICAL DANCE)

MR. HARIHARAN S (BEST TOP MULTI - GENRE DISC JOCKEY OF THE YEAR)

AMIGOS (BEST DUO’S DISC JOCKEY OF THE YEAR)

DINAKURAL AND SOUTHERN MAIL (EMERGING NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR)

CREATIVO CLICKZ (MOST CREATIVE AND THE BEST PHOTO STUDIO OF THE YEAR) STAR MARKETING (INDIAN ICONIC MANUFACTURERS OF THE YEAR - SPECIALIZED INTO TROPHIES AND AWARDS)

MR. VINOY P ALEXANDER (INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR – THETIMINGWIZARD)

FIT4U (BEST WOMEN FITNESS CENTER IN BANGALORE)

MR. SHIVAPRAKASH M L (LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – PRO AT HOTEL SANDESH THE PRINCE)

SANDPIPER VISAS AND IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS (INDIA’S BEST IMMIGRATION AND VISA CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR)

AQUA SHARK POOLS AND SPAS (BEST POOL & SPA COMPANY FOR THE YEAR 2023)

HI LIVING ESTATE (BEST FARMLAND AND RESORT CONCEPT)

TIRUMALA GROUP (MOST TRUSTED BUILDERS AND CONSTRUCTIONS COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2023)

MS. ROOPA S (BEST WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO EDUCATION SECTOR)

GOVINDARAJU OUTSTANDING (CONTRIBUTION TO PRIDE INDIA AWARDS)

HARSHA (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PRIDE INDIA AWARDS)

AKASH KUMAR (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PRIDE INDIA AWARDS)

MOHAN KUMAR (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PRIDE INDIA AWARDS)

AAKRITI YADAV (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PRIDE INDIA AWARDS)

PRASAD (BEST PRODUCTION HOUSE OF THE YEAR)

YOGITA PRADIP SHETH (BEST CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR)

MAHENDRA GAURISHANKAR GUPTA (BEST CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR) AYUSHI SINGH (EMERGING CELEBRITY MANAGER OF THE YEAR FROM DCA) SRINIVASA T S (BEST CREATIVE CANDID VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR)

WEBTECH SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS (BEST EMBEDDED TRAINING INSTITUTE OF THE YEAR)

KALPANA WOMEN'S SALON AND ACADEMY (INDIAN ICONIC BEAUTICIAN OF THE YEAR)

AZAY TRADIONICS LLP (INDIAN ICONIC COMPANY YEAR - EXCELLENCE INTO DEVELOPMENT & ECO FRIENDLY PRODUCTS)

NAMMANE VENTURES (BEST EMERGING AND MOST TRUSTED REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER AND BUILDER OF THE YEAR 2023) About Pride India Awards:

Pride India Awards is a distinguished recognition platform that celebrates the exemplary achievements of businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to honoring innovation, growth, and leadership, the awards aim to inspire and catalyze positive change in India's business landscape.

