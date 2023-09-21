India, 21st September 2023:Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., the esteemed Rector of Mari State University, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the people of India on the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

This momentous achievement is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to the exploration of the cosmos and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of space science and technology. Chandrayaan-3's successful landing is a source of immense pride not only for India but for the entire global community invested in the pursuit of knowledge beyond our planet.

Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., Mari State University stands as a beacon of academic excellence and scientific innovation. Rector Shvetsov acknowledges the remarkable contributions of ISRO's brilliant scientists, engineers, and researchers who have demonstrated their exceptional capabilities once again. Their tireless efforts have led to this extraordinary success and have elevated India's position in the global space community.

This historic achievement highlights the power of international collaboration in the field of space research. Rector Shvetsov applauds the spirit of cooperation that binds nations together in the quest for scientific enlightenment and the advancement of human understanding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This historic achievement highlights the power of international collaboration in the field of space research

The VIII Eastern Economic Forum, held from September 10 to 13, 2023, in the picturesque city of Vladivostok, Russia, witnessed a remarkable and proactive participation by Mari State University and Rus Education, as they jointly embraced the platform for fostering international cooperation across various fields, with a special focus on education.

Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N. and Mari State University express their warmest congratulations to India on this remarkable milestone. They eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking scientific discoveries that will emerge from Chandrayaan-3's mission, enriching our understanding of the lunar environment and its significance in the broader context of space exploration.

As an institution committed to nurturing intellectual growth and research excellence, Mari State University shares in the joy of India's continued success in space exploration. Rector Shvetsov hopes that this monumental achievement will serve as an inspiration to current and future generations of scientists, encouraging them to reach for the stars and expand the horizons of human knowledge.

In conclusion, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., on behalf of Mari State University, extends his warmest congratulations to India and ISRO on this historic accomplishment. May Chandrayaan-3's mission continue to inspire and motivate the global scientific community toward even greater achievements in the field of space science.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}