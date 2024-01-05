Redefine Food Order in Train with IRCTC’s Zoop available at 160+ Train Stations

New Delhi (India), January 5: India boasts the world's largest railway system, featuring the fourth-largest railway network globally, encompassing over 22,593 operational trains. Among them are 13,452 passenger trains, serving a staggering daily count of 24 million passengers. This substantial volume presents a common challenge for travelers, be it individuals, groups of friends or family, navigating the intricacies of food during train journeys. Train pantry options are limited, and relying on homemade or station vendor food may not always be a healthy choice for extended travel. Recognizing this, IRCTC introduced the ecatering project, ushering in online food aggregators like Zoop. Zoop delivers food directly to passengers on trains, alleviating the food-related hassles and enhancing the overall travel experience.

Zoop - One Stop Solution for Food in Train

Zoop continues to impress, consistently clocking over INR 2 Crores monthly revenue, while delivering a staggering 60,000 meals with unwavering excellence. Furthermore, Zoop has proudly contributed over 1.5 million meals to Indian Railways passengers, showcasing its substantial impact and commitment to serving the community. Catering to those who seek food on train, Zoop offers diverse food choices from cities along their route. Passengers can savor popular meals from 2,500 FSSAI-approved restaurants with stringent hygiene and safety protocols, all within the confines of their train compartment. Zoop covers a spectrum of India's culinary delights, allowing passengers to select from North Indian, South Indian, Bengali, Punjabi, and even festive food on track.

24X7 food delivery in train at more than 160 train stations

Zoop ensures round-the-clock accessibility through its official website, app, Instagram, WhatsApp, or dial-in number. Offering a diverse menu, Zoop caters to passengers' favorite meals at over 160 train stations, including Ahmedabad Jn, Balharshah Station, Bhopal Jn, Kota Jn, Malda Town Station, Warangal Station, and more. Beyond stations, Zoop extends its services to 5000 trains across India, ensuring a delightful dining experience for a vast number of passengers.

How to order food in train through Zoop:

1. Open Zoop’s website, app, or send 'Hi' on Instagram or WhatsApp at 70420-62070.

2. Enter details: PNR number, Train Number, or Station Name.

3. Select the station and restaurant.

4. Add food to the cart and choose a payment option.

5. Now, wait until the order is delivered.

Popular Train Food at Zoop

Passengers have a variety of delicious meals to choose from during their journey. Options range from Vegetarian delights like Veg Thalis, Parathas, Chole Chawal, Dal Chawal, Rajma Rice, Dal Makhan, to Non-Veg treats such as Kadhai Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Seekh Kabab, Chicken 65, Egg Biryani. Breakfast choices include Sandwiches, Bread Omelette, Veg Cutlets, Wraps & Rolls, Bread Pakoda, Chole Puri. Snacks and Kids' favorites encompass Pakoda, Samosa, Kachori, Cheese Sandwiches, Chips, Cookies, Milk Shakes, Smoothies, Choco Lava Cake, Peri-Peri Fries and Maggi. For those with specific dietary needs, Zoop also offers Jain food in train for a satisfying experience.

According to Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, “Zoop is dedicated to providing passengers with a smooth and enjoyable travel experience while extending its services to a broader audience. By 2024, Zoop aims to deliver 100,000 meals daily at over 250 Railway Stations across India, intending to enhance and redefine the favored mode of train travel in the country.”

As the landscape of train travel in India evolves, Zoop strives to enhance the convenience for passengers. Zoop facilitates passengers with an option to pre-order meals for upcoming train trips and also offers the option to book meals for large groups. The platform goes a step further by providing multiple payment choices, including online, offline, and Pay At Delivery options for added flexibility. With Zoop, passengers can seamlessly address their dining needs for the upcoming journey. Say goodbye to food worries – just Zoop it!

