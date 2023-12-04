Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Centre: Transformative Hair Restoration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, December 4, 2023 – Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplantation Center offers the latest hair transplant services and treatment under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading hair transplant and plastic surgeon in Hyderabad.

Over a decade after its establishment, Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplantation Center is synonymous with offering top-of-the-line hair restoration and cosmetic surgery treatment. Founder and Plastic Surgeon Dr. Chekuri, a gold medalist in his field, has provided impeccable expertise and exceptional finesse in hair transplantation for more than 20 years.

Natural Results Delivered through Innovative Procedures

Dr Chekuri is well-versed with the latest hair transplant procedures. He zealously performs hair transplant procedures to ensure the best possible natural-looking results. His meticulous approach is evident when his patients express immense satisfaction with their hair transplant treatment. This commitment has proved beneficial in reviving hair loss and restoring confidence in nearly all his hair transplant patients. Hence, he is considered one of the best hair transplant surgeons in India.

The patient underwent the hair transplant procedure, where individual follicles were extracted from a donor area and transplanted to the balding regions. Dr. Chekuri provided detailed aftercare instructions, ensuring a smooth recovery. Fortunately, the patient followed the post-procedure guidelines in the following months and experienced regrowth of hair with a significant improvement in hair density and coverage. The patient was delighted with his rejuvenated physical appearance and felt more confident.

"Undergoing a hair transplant means restoration of the patient's confidence and quality of life apart from hair restoration. With advanced hair technology, we can offer natural-looking results that are indistinguishable from your original hair. This transformation goes beyond the scalp and positively impacts the overall well-being of our patients. We aim not just to transplant hair but also to give each individual a renewed sense of self-esteem and happiness," said Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, Hair Transplant Specialist and founder of Redefine Hair Transplant Center.

Proficiency in Latest Hair Restoration Methods

Dr. Chekuri specializes in FUE, Bio-FUE, and other hair restoration methods. He focuses on selecting and using the healthiest hair grafts and over-harvesting grafts to ensure

Dedication to Competency and Patient Care

What sets Dr. Chekuri apart is his motto to attend to every patient exclusively. Patients relate to his involvement from initial consultation to post-treatment care, ensuring personalized and comprehensive care.

World-Class Hair Transplant Services at Affordable Prices

At Redefine, patients can expect world-class treatments at competitive prices. The center employs the latest microscopic imaging equipment and FDA-approved medical instruments for the highest possible patient safety and maintains high standards in hair restoration.

Recognized Surgeon and Respected Academician

Dr. Chekuri's excellence encompasses his surgical skills and his academic intelligence. He is a distinguished scholar and has received many prestigious awards and recognitions. Among his numerous awards, a gold medal in Plastic Surgery and the No.1 Plastic Surgery Center Award from the Times of India Health Survey are the most prestigious.

Overcome Baldness with Redefine

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, leading hair transplant surgeon at Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplantation Center is always available to help people embark on a new chapter of life with premier quality hair restoration services and experience denser, healthier hair at affordable costs in Hyderabad.

Contact Information:

For quotes and appointments, contact: 91 92371 23456

About Dr. Harikiran Chekuri:

Qualifications: MBBS, MS – General Surgery, MCh – Plastic Surgery

Experience: 20+ years

Specialization: Plastic Surgeon, Hair Transplant Surgeon

Location: Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplantation Center

Hyderabad, India

