Redefine the Way You Search with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: Guided by Your Favourite Stars

The release of the latest flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has ignited a global revolution in smartphone technology. This AI-powered smartphone on the block has captivated smartphone enthusiasts and tech experts alike with its stunning looks and ground-breaking features, which empower you with new ways to connect, create and play.

Every feature of the new Galaxy S24 Series promises to elevate the user experience to levels you would have never imagined before. So, whether it is the revolutionary Circle to Search feature, or Live Translate, or the advent of AI in night photography, the powerful capabilities of this brand new smartphone have left users spellbound at all the possibilities that they can explore on their brand new devices.

These inbuilt features enhance your efficiency and convenience in myriad ways. Imagine having a phone conversation with someone speaking a different language — the translation happens in real time as you talk into your phone, or summarise a mountain of information into a crisp summary of notes using Note Assist. No wonder the Galaxy S24 Series has left even the stars impressed.

In a brand new video campaign, Gen MZ youth icons Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are spellbound by the Circle to Search feature of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which the world has been going gaga over since its launch.

Circle to Search

Armed with the power of Circle to Search which has been introduced in collaboration with Google, this feature lets you search for anything without having to switch apps – whether it is from a video, a photo or simple text that you are scrolling through on your new Galaxy S24 smartphone.

All you need to do is hold the scroll and circle the text or the image that you want to know more about. You can use your fingers or Samsung’s iconic S Pen, which is compatible with this phone model. In a matter of seconds, every detail that you are seeking about the text or image you have ‘circled’ will be on your screen! The best part is that you don’t need to leave or switch apps !

So, Samantha helped her friend find a bag she saw on some social media reel while Vijay got his dog a brand new toy, all with just a circle. Seems amazing, doesn’t it! Read on to know how our star cast reacted to it.

The first video features Vijay Deverakonda who shows his pet beagle a new toy on a social media scroll, which gets the pet dog all excited. Next, we see him circling the toy that he sees in the video and even takes his dogs bark of approval as he searches for it and places an order.

What do you do when you see a handbag in a friend’s social media reel which you really, really want in your own closet? Do you try finding it by typing different words in the search engine with the hope that you will be able to get correct results?

In the second video, Samantha shows her friend the way to do it by finding the exact same bag within a matter of seconds using Circle to Search. In an instant, we see the Google search results on the screen and the next thing we know is that her friend is standing with the exact same bag, looking all amazed!

The third film in this series takes it up a notch. Have you ever found yourself stressing about setting up your new home perfectly? We’ve all been there. Well, gone are the days of middlemen and their antics! Samantha is showing us the new way to find things and jazz up your home, in seconds. In the film, the dealer calls her as he claims to have found ‘the one’ perfect antique piece. And what does she do, she doesn’t wait! She just finds the piece in seconds with the magic of Circle to Search and voila!

The fourth video showcases Vijay Deverakonda in an all-new avatar. The actor is preparing for a date-night and is trying to find the perfect setup for the perfect night! And guess what, Circle to Search comes to the rescue! He plays genie and simply searches for all the essentials and gets them in seconds, with the magic of Circle to Search in his Galaxy S24 Ultra. The film ends with his date getting super impressed!

The AI prowess of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra is not limited to just Circle to Search. There are many other handy features that are configured to make your everyday life simpler.

Live Translate

Using Live Translate, you can get real-time interpretation while you are on the phone. Imagine you are trying to book a cruise at a foreign destination over a phone call and you don’t understand the language. This feature translates what is being said in real time. You can reply in your language and it will get translated on their end too!

Chat Assist

Another very usable feature is Chat Assist, which has the capability to perfect conversational tones so that you are communicating as you intended. With AI at the helm, you can emulate the tone of a professional or a close friend to draft out the most apt replies to messages. Chat Assist also supports seamless real-time translation of both incoming and outgoing chats, tailored for effortless integration with third-party apps. It eliminates the need to switch to another translation application amid a conversation.

Note Assist

With Note Assist, you can take notes and later summarise large amounts of information in a concise summary in a matter of seconds. This feature also helps you organise your old notes, making them easy to find at a later date – something that most of us struggle with. Note Assist adds a new cover to old notes with a simple summary that keeps the screen looking organised.

Photo Assist

Capture the perfect shot with the new Photo Assist feature in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which turns raw shots into wow shots! You can use Generative Edit to move, resize and reframe photos. So, you can actually highlight an object in the frame and move it to a different space, or resize it or adjust its angle to create an all-new photo composition. Another interesting new feature is Edit Suggestion, which analyses your clicks and suggests smart edits.

Nightography

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also brings AI to Nightography to offer greater levels of brightness in night portraits with brighter, clearer photos with Nightography Zoom at 5X along with enhanced hand-shake compensation with a wider OIS. So, you can take the most amazing photos even when the ambient light is not good enough. You can use Instant Slow-mo which places AI-generated images between frames to turn regular videos into cinematic marvels!

Processor

If you love your gaming, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra will not disappoint. The latest model comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor which makes it a powerful device for gaming with its high-precision graphics and improved heat dissipation.

Pricing and offers

Impressed with what this brand-new smartphone can do for you? Head to your nearest Samsung dealership or Samsung’s online store to find out more. You can bring home your very own AI-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra at just ₹5,417 per month (terms and conditions apply). Additionally, dive into the Samsung S24 Series at an affordable monthly rate of ₹3,334 (terms and conditions apply), allowing you to experience the brilliance of Samsung technology without breaking the bank.

