Redefining PC experience with ultrapowerful thin & light laptops

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:39 IST

Remember when heavy, big and bulky laptops used to be the only option for getting high PC performance? That’s a thing of the past now. With the powerful 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, powerful performance now comes in ultraportable thin and light laptops.

No matter if you are working from home, on-the-go or from the office, these mighty processors are redefining what’s possible in thin and light laptops by giving you a seamless work and entertainment experience.

10th Gen Intel® Core™ Powered Laptops - Made for productivity and entertainment on-the-go

Here’s what makes 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors the best companion for thin and light laptops:

A powerful processor for an Ultraportable PC experience

10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer accelerated performance in a compact design. Using a new architecture and manufacturing process, Intel has made the 10th Gen Core™ processors smaller and more power efficient, reducing their power consumption requirements and, subsequently, increasing battery life. These small powerhouses are perfect for thin and light laptops, enabling powerful computing experiences anywhere, everywhere.

Seamless performance for uninterrupted work

With up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, 8 cores and 16 MB of Intel® Smart Cache, 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer a lag-free experience that ensures you get all your tasks done without any problems. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor powered laptops are ideal for all types of uses, be it work, learning or entertainment.

Endless possibilities with advanced features

10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors open up a whole new world of possibilities with advanced features and technologies. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3.0 provide seamless connectivity that allows you to work and play more efficiently. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors also come with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost (Intel® TVB) and Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology (Intel® DTT) that drive continuous system optimizations for improved performance and battery life, making 10th Gen Intel® Core™ powered laptops the ultimate portable systems for a redefined PC experience.

Our top picks for you

1.Acer Aspire 5 A514-53

The Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor is specially designed to deliver seamless experiences for personal and professional uses. The thin and lightweight built of this laptop is one of its key features, along with powerful performance. The integrated Intel® UHD graphics enables smooth media and gaming experiences.

2.HP 14S-CF3046TU

The HP 14S-CF3046TU powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor offers the performance and features needed to make you work like a pro. The 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage offers responsive performance and ample space to seamlessly download applications, store movies, images or get into immersive gaming.

3.Dell Inspiron 15 3593

The Dell Inspiron 15 3593 powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 delivers powerful performance that can take your productivity, creativity, and gaming to a whole new level. The integrated Intel® UHD graphics delivers immersive audio and visual experience where the quality of your entertainment is not compromised. The 4 GB RAM ensures that you can multitask seamlessly.

4.Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IIL05

The 4.Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IIL05 powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 provides the power you need to take on any task. The 8 GB memory, 1TB storage and integrated Intel® Iris® graphics delivers the performance and capabilities you need for both enhancing your productivity and keeping you entertained.

