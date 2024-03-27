Redefining Retirement: Ritu Talwar’s Entrepreneurial Journey as an Airbnb Host

In celebration of Women's Month, let’s admire the spirit of trailblazing women like Ritu Talwar, who found new avenues of empowerment and entrepreneurship in an unexpected phase of life. Ritu, a retired professional, discovered her passion for hosting guests in 2019 at her charming 2 BHK duplex villa, fondly named Amigos in Goa.

Her journey as an Airbnb host began five years ago, inspired by the desire to utilize her holiday home to generate additional income. What started as a venture to make some extra money has now blossomed into a fulfilling entrepreneurial endeavour for her. Ritu’s homestay boasts spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchenette, patio balconies, and a shared pool, offering guests a comfortable and memorable stay.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ritu’s homestay boasts spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchenette, patio balconies, and a shared pool, offering guests a comfortable and memorable stay.

Sharing her experience as an Airbnb host, Ritu said, “It has been more than just a source of income; it has been a pathway to empowerment. It has granted me financial independence, as along with hosting, it has provided me with a platform to showcase and sell my artwork to guests. My homestay has become my pride and joy, symbolizing my journey of independence and entrepreneurship.”

Ritu's favourite corner of her homestay is the main living room adorned with her exquisite wall art and paintings. Her handcrafted paintings add a personal touch to the space. However, for guests, the first floor living room steals all the attention with its cozy ambiance and playful decor. The space doubles up as a play area and allows the guests to unwind and create cherished memories.

The first floor living room steals all the attention with its cozy ambiance and playful decor.

Sharing memories and lessons from her journey, Ritu said, “I have encountered numerous heartwarming experiences with my guests, from receiving heartfelt thank-you notes and videos to thoughtful gestures like leaving behind wine bottles. However, I acknowledge that pleasing every guest requires dedication, attention to detail, and a commitment to maintaining impeccable cleanliness. Regular renovations and updates ensure that the homestay remains a sought-after destination for travellers seeking comfort and tranquillity. Every host should aim at providing their guests a home away from home, and it will be a beautiful arrangement for both of them.”

In Ritu Talwar's journey, we find inspiration and encouragement. She is a woman who transformed her retirement into an opportunity for entrepreneurship and creativity. Through hosting with Airbnb, she continues to empower herself and others with one delightful stay at a time, embodying the spirit of Women's Month and celebrating the resilience and determination of women everywhere.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.