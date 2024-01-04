Redefining ROX with Residential Living at 25 South

In the realm of opulent living, 25 South stands as a beacon of affluence, reshaping the very essence of luxury. In a world where Return on Experience (ROX) has emerged as the new yardstick, this residential haven exemplifies how the value of experience is now closely linked to Return on Investment (ROI). In this interview, we delve into the details of ROX and understand why people who know how to get the most out of their investments prefer living in places like 25 South.



In a special series of interviews, ‘Life’s True Value’ by 25 South, Samir Vora, Regional Director at Milliken India, delved into the intricacies of Return on Experience (ROX) and shed light on why he chose 25 South as his place of residence.

Describing the concept of ROX and its connection to residential properties, Vora said, “This is an investment, you are investing money, time in building a property and therefore what experience you want from it, the value of experience is also very critical and that differs from people to people like space, amenities, location and for me, all of these together is the return of experience and that is what you look for when you buy residential property.”



Vora emphasised that “ROX has become important today in the context of residential property because typically you don’t change your residential property every 2-3 years, it's a long term investment and in that regard, ROX is a critical factor.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vora elaborated on the factors contributing to the valuation of the residential experience.

Regarding the factors contributing to the valuation of the residential experience, Vora elaborates, “Amenities, security, location, neighbourhood, size of the house, these are few key components that a person looks for and all these things make 25 South an extremely good residential property in this city.”

Vora expressed that the experiential return at 25 South goes beyond mere satisfaction; it is profoundly fulfilling. Vora stated, “I'm very satisfied with the experiential return because the builder has delivered what he had promised. 25 South gave the real value of experience”



Highlighting the community-centric design of 25 South, Vora mentioned the central hub of the property, stating, “The society has everything like a basketball and football court, swimming pool, gym, amphitheatre, walking track, banquet hall, also there’s an upcoming restaurant, this is where everyone comes together.”



Recognised for his sociable nature, Vora designates the gym or the swimming pool as his preferred spot, eagerly awaiting the forthcoming badminton court.

Reflecting on what caught his attention when selecting 25 South, Vora mentioned, “The positive vibe and the feel, it's so positive, the whole area and the location is very positive, that's what pulled my family to this place.”

Vora's decision to select 25 South was instantaneous. “We came to this property when there was nothing here and the sales guy walked us through everything. He took us to the terrace of the structure and showed us the view. The view from that height mesmerised us and that’s when we got sold,” he said.

The actuality of 25 South has exceeded Vora's expectations. He said, “The reality has turned out to be more than what I had thought, the builders of 25 South have delivered on all the aspects with quality products.”



“The choice made on the first day of the visit has come to a good value of experience,” said Vora, a testament to the success of 25 South in delivering an unmatched living environment.



As per Vora, the apartments facing the ocean at 25 South provide a distinctive viewpoint, “My apartment has windows on either side and we have the full benefit of cross ventilation. It's a beautiful experience because you see the ocean on one side and city lights on the other.” His preferred living area, besides the bar, is the balcony – a peaceful sanctuary facilitating relaxation, immersed in the richness of nature that defines 25 South.

As the discussion shifted to work, Vora emphasised the vital connection between living space and work efficiency. “It’s a combination of several factors. As I work for a US company, work doesn't stop at 5:30 or 6. Sometimes calls go beyond 9. And as Work from Home is becoming a culture, office space within your home is becoming critical and essential. This particular property gives you an option of having that space within your house,” he said.



With his office in Powai, Vora's commute has decreased, contributing to increased productivity. The reduced distance, combined with a more spacious living area, has fewer disruptions, ultimately boosting overall work efficiency.

Vora explained how specific areas in his living space, such as the balcony overlooking the ocean, serve as channels for channelling energy and offering stress relief.



Vora emphasised three aspects that enhance his work life in the well-designed living space he now possesses and noted, “Increased productivity, the ability to destress, and the gift of more time owing to the less commuting time to the office.”



Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.