Regal Kitchen Desi Swaad: Redefining HoReCa Cuisine with Culinary Innovation

In an era where competition within the HoReCa industry is rapidly intensifying, Regal Kitchen Foods' innovative products emerge as a cost-effective and energy-efficient remedy. Standing tall with 20 plus National and International certifications like ISO Food Safety Management System, FSSAI, BRC Plant based certifications etc. Regal Kitchen Foods aims to provide hassle free cooking at affordable prices. With the shelf life of about two years with no chemicals and preservatives added, these offerings provide practicality while allowing room for chefs to infuse their individual touches of culinary magic, all without the added hassle.

In the ever-evolving world of hospitality and culinary excellence, Regal Kitchen Speciality Foods Private Limited (RKSF) stands as the embodiment of innovation. Two years ago, Regal Kitchen Foods ventured into uncharted territory by launching RKSF, a subsidiary tailored exclusively to meet the unique demands of the Indian Ethnic HORECA Market. Under the RKSF umbrella, three remarkable sub-brands have blossomed, each meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of discerning clientele:

Regal Kitchen Desi Swaad - Unleashing Culinary Artistry:

In the realm of HoReCa, where time is of the essence, Regal Kitchen Desi Swaad rises to the occasion with an impressive array of RTC (Ready-to-Cook) base gravies. From the tantalizing Tomato Makhni Base Gravy to the exquisite Jain Style Tomato Makhani Base Gravy, Kadai Red Base Gravy, Rogan Gosh Brown Gravy, Shahi White Base Gravy, and Rojana Yellow Base Gravy, these offerings are a testament to the art of culinary convenience. Elevate kitchen operations without compromising the authenticity of dishes.

The Ready-to-Cook section adds a new dimension to culinary offerings with bhuna masala and Marinades. Choose from the versatile Onion Tomato Bhuna Masala, promising an unforgettable taste. And for those seeking culinary excellence, the six marinades, including the exquisite Reshmi Tikka Marinade and the vibrant Hariyali Tikka Marinade, ensure that creations are a cut above the rest.

Regal Kitchen Biryaan - Biryani Perfected:

For Hotels, Restaurants, Resorts, and culinary maestros seeking to craft biryani that transcends the ordinary, Regal Kitchen Biryaan is the ultimate solution. RTC Dum Biryani paste and RTC Hyderabadi Biryani Paste are the keys to unlocking the authentic, aromatic biryani experience with effortless finesse. Complement masterpieces with Salan and Basmati Rice from the Ready-to-Eat section, and watch as biryani becomes the highlight of every meal.

Regal Kitchen Southapam - A Symphony of South Indian Delights:

When South Indian cuisine graces the menu, Regal Kitchen Southapam is the trusted ally. Explore a spectrum of Ready-to-Eat Chutneys, from the classic Coconut Chutney to the vibrant Green Coconut Chutney and the tangy Red Tomato Chutney. For those seeking simplicity without sacrificing taste, RTC Sambar paste ensures that South Indian authenticity is delivered without fuss.

Let Regal Kitchen Foods be the secret ingredient in revolutionizing the culinary journey, one dish at a time. It's not just redefining convenience; it's redefining excellence in HoReCa.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.