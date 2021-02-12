Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class

In an increasingly connected world, where most of what we need is available at our fingertips – at the click of a button or a tap of a screen - our cars can’t stay far behind.

Imagine sitting on your couch and unlocking your car to take a courier delivery and locking it back, without even going near it or touching the car’s smart app on your phone. Or, checking the whereabouts of your car or when its next service is due just by asking Google or Alexa.

The upgraded Mercedes me connect (MMC) app for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the perfect blend of luxury and technological prowess, as it offers you an experience of a truly connected sedan which delivers a unique driving experience. The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is sophisticated, sporty and confidently stylish.

In its 2021 avatar, the MMC experience is integrated with features of home automation and voice assistance. Through the Alexa Home integration with MMC, you can connect the two via cloud to get real-time updates, allowing you to set commands like, “Alexa, turn on the climate control”, or “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to set a reminder for dinner.” A similar integration is possible with the Google Home integration.

One of the biggest challenges faced by us on the road today is parking, which also your smart Mercedes has sorted out with the all-new Parking POIs (Points of Interest) application. With this, the parking lots available in different parts of the city will be plotted on the car’s navigation system as you drive past them. It has also been upgraded with “Over-The-Air” updates.

It also offers you the option to pick a covered or non-covered parking slot, and also select a location where you want to park so the app to guide your car straight to it at the touch of a button!

The Mercedes me app has ushered in a new era of digital transformation in the automobile industry as it gives you the option of staying connected with all the vital parameters of your car without physically being present in it. The new version has more than 40 new features added to it.

With MMC, your phone doubles up as your car keys enabling you to lock and unlock your car from the smartphone, start and stop the engine, set speed alerts for other users and track the location of the car when you are not in it. It can also be used to open and close the windows and sunroof at your discretion.

That’s’ not all. It also keeps you up to date with all the important information about your E-Class such as tyre pressure, the state of charge as well as location of charging stations nearby, the temperature inside the car and also pre-entry climate control.

For added safety, you can use the geo-fencing function to track the location of the car on the app even when you are not in it. It also allows you to set a perimeter for car movement, wherein the app sends you immediate notifications if the car moves out of it.

Mercedes-Benz has been reinventing luxury in cars since their first car was rolled out in 1886 and has in many ways become the pinnacle of automotive engineering as well as luxury indulgence. In terms of design, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is sophisticated, sporty and confidently stylish. The elongated bonnet coupled with a coupé-esque roof flowing into a sensual, broad-shouldered tail end creates an exciting silhouette. The interior of the new E-Class featuring a new seating concept and high-class appeal offers unrivalled comfort, underlining the modern luxury of Mercedes-Benz. But passenger safety continues to be of paramount importance.

The interior of the new E-Class featuring a new seating concept and high-class appeal offers unrivaled comfort, underlining the modern luxury of Mercedes-Benz.

In times of an emergency, you can use an integrated SOS button to dial emergency services across the country for help. An in-car ‘Me’ button offers a seamless connection to the customer assistance centre, your go-to for everything Mercedes, from arranging breakdown and on-road assistance services or answering queries about the car’s features.

Mercedes me also ensures that your car is optimally maintained by sharing maintenance management and remote vehicle diagnostics by the Remote Service feature to your Mercedes-Benz service partner.

The app enables you to book an appointment for servicing or repairs right from the app and even offers real-time analytics, traffic updates and much more.

So, as the Mercedes tagline aptly summarises it. “Masterpiece of Intelligence” We can’t disagree, can we?







