Reimagine Leadership with IIM Kozhikode Senior Management Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has launched the 14th batch of the Senior Management Programme. According to a recent report from Forbes (2022), executive presence skills came in second among the top 20 leadership traits and accounted for 26% of what it takes to get promoted to leadership positions. This invites the question as to where one should begin to accelerate their career growth not just to reach but thrive in the C-Suite.



Joining this 1-year high-impact leadership course will enable aspiring and new business leaders to lead confidently and deliver business results amidst pressure to increase returns on capital, establish viable long-term partnerships, and develop winning strategies for multiple markets. The meticulously curated industry-leading modules will enable participants to advance their leadership potential and strategic decision-making capabilities through an immersive pedagogy consisting of engaging live online sessions, a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus, a hands-on, integrative analytical project, real-world case studies, and business simulations.



Commenting on the launch of the new batch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “Businesses today have seen a complete transition than they used to run a decade ago. IIM Kozhikode's Senior Management Programme has enrolled close to 750+ participants in thirteen batches. Designed by world-class faculty at IIM Kozhikode with cutting-edge thought leadership and industry-leading insights, learners will feel empowered to lead complex business strategies confidently with data-driven, informed decision-making ability.”



Mr Prathap Das, Director Sales, Academia & Government (South Asia) at Clarivate and a past participant of this programme, while sharing his programme experience, said, “The programme helped us focus on depth of understanding rather than breadth of content. It helped us develop abilities to make meaningful applications to new problems and contexts. It included structured learning activities that, in a real or simulated fashion, allowed learners to experience problem-solving and inquiry in situations drawn from their personal work experiences and real-world applications. Increased knowledge, personality development, enhancement of social competencies, crisis management, and enhancement of inventiveness are some key takeaways, and I am applying all these in real-world business situations. The lectures and assignments helped us further validate our concepts and refresh subjects with new case studies and simulations, which was extremely beneficial.”

Programme Directors, Prof. Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, Professor, Marketing Management, Mentor Professor (Academic & Development) and Prof. Venkataraman S., Associate Professor, Strategic Management, Chairperson, IIM Kozhikode Kochi Campus, added, “We have developed the Senior Management Programme to enable participants to strengthen their leadership capabilities to drive their organisation’s growth and success confidently. Participants will gain advanced managerial skills, cross-functional acumen, creative problem-solving ability, data-savviness, and an innovation mindset in this high-impact one-year learning journey.”



Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Recent industry reports suggest that close to 78% of India CEOs, as against 54% of global CEOs, include automation and digitisation goals in their company’s long-term corporate strategy. It is thus imperative for business leaders of today and the future to expand their knowledge across domains and proactively upskill to be effective, future-ready leaders. In this context, we at Emeritus are pleased to offer IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme, which has successfully enabled scores of participants to redefine their leadership potential through proven frameworks and best practices in business strategy, decision-making, future business models, and succeed in senior leadership positions confidently.”



The fourteenth batch of this professional certificate programme begins on December 30, 2023, with a fee of INR 6,00,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options. This leadership course from IIM Kozhikode ranked as the #3 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2023), is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme and interested applicants should apply soon.



About IIM Kozhikode



Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).



IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2023) in the 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive program providers globally, catapulting the 27-year IIM onto an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.



About Emeritus



Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

