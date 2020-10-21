e-paper
Relationship goals in Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad's rom-com 'Comedy Couple'

Relationship goals in Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad’s rom-com ‘Comedy Couple’

Comedy Couple shows millennial love in all its glory as it entertains, pulls at those heartstrings and makes you laugh!

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:11 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad
Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad(ZEE5)
         

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, , Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Pranay Manchanda, Aadar Malik, Subha Rajput

Director: Nachiket Samant

Screenplay and Dialogues - Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor

Story by Bikas Ranjan Mishra

Producer: Yoodlee Films

Rating: 4 Stars (out of 5)

It is always heartening to watch a good romantic comedy. Add to that generous doses of stand-up comedy and we already have a winner!

Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem) is a comedy couple in love. They have everything going for them – the perfect timing on stage and off it as well. The couple is seen romancing on the streets, at their cozy nest and inside elevators!

Early into the film, the happy story turns around as the couple is forced out of their apartment by nosy neighbours because you guessed it right - they are in a live-in relationship! The duo struggles to get an apartment on rent as they are not legally married. Their property agent advises them to get married as that is the only key to getting a new home, even if it is just a fake one. However, owing to certain ‘unfortunate’ turn of events, they are unable to get the fake marriage certificate in time and the duo decides to actually get married.

 

Comedy Couple, a ZEE5 Original film is based on a story written by Bikas Ranjan Mishra. It is set in Gurugram with its high rises and burgeoning stand-up comedy scene. The setting and situations are real and relatable.

The good-looking movie with refreshing backdrops explores elements of modern love and complexities of relationships. The characters ring true – Deep and Zoya - are the quintessential millennials next door battling with nosy neighbours and conservative landlords as they try to live life on their own terms.

Hindustantimes

Small details like the overzealous property agent, who is full of everything jugaad, adds to the humour and light-heartedness, as do glimpses from their stand-up shows, which are a reflection of their real life.

The dialogues are nifty and we get a feel-good factor seeing the strong on-screen chemistry between the lead couple. Both Shweta Basu Prasad and Saqib Saleem deliver earnest performances and breathe life into the characters.

Hindustantimes

The film delivers enough sparkles with its perky writing and tight screenplay, which ensures that there is not a single dull moment. The music score is refreshing and soulful.

Comedy Couple will make you smile, in all good ways. The movie released on ZEE5 on October 21 and makes for a must must-watch!

