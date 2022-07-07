Relevel by Unacademy Delivers Its Highest Number of Employment Offers in June

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Relevel by Unacademy, an Unacademy Group company and India’s leading platform for jobs and skill development, today announced that it has delivered 300+ job offers in the month of June, 2022 making it the company’s best performing month. Along with that, Relevel has onboarded over 800 partner firms of which 600+ have been onboarded in the last four months. Some of these top organisations include CRED, MoEngage, Practically, oneCode, Cultfit, MyGlamm, HT Media, among others. These companies will be hiring applicants for various roles based on their performance in the Relevel Test.



Additionally, Relevel announced that it has so far delivered employment offers worth more than 50 crores in annual CTC, out of which 18 crores were delivered in June. The majority of its users come from tier-II and tier-III cities such as Bidar (Karnataka), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) and Gaya (Bihar) among others.



With a goal of creating a skill testing aptitude test for all the possible job roles in the world, the platform currently offers 19 test categories, catering to the IT and non-IT sectors, including recently launched Content and Copy Writer, Digital Marketing, Graphic Designer, Financial Analyst, and Mechanical Engineer category tests.



Commenting on the announcements, Co-Founder and CEO, Shashank Murali said, “At Relevel, we aim to democratise access to opportunities. Our priority has always been assisting job seekers in gaining access to opportunities based on their skills rather than educational background or professional experience. Today, we are delighted that Relevel has delivered more than 300 job offers in just one month, taking us one more step closer to our vision.”



In the last seven months, the platform has witnessed an 80% increase in monthly test takers. A typical assessment process for job candidates involves five rounds, comprising MCQ-style questions and case studies to assess their fundamental problem-solving, communication, and other skills. The last phase consists of a live interview with a subject matter expert. Candidates that meet the cutoff score are given a personalised Relevel profile and help setting up direct interviews. Moreover, to help candidates in their choice of field, the brand also offers Relevel Courses in several categories.



Reputed startups and sector leaders are associated with the brand; these businesses represent a variety of industries, such as Fintech, telecom, travel and tourism, consumer goods, health & wellness, etc. At present there are more than 2.5 million registered users on the platform. Relevel makes it simple for its partner companies to find talented employees who have been pre-screened for aptitude, competencies, and abilities. By doing this, Relevel contributes to the creation of an ecosystem that benefits both employers and job seekers, bridging the gap between the demand and supply of skilled workforce.



The company was established in August 2021 and has since expanded to a team of over 900 members. With job opportunities in both Technical and Business roles, Relevel by Unacademy is on a mission to empower people from every corner of the country and provide them with better career prospects at India’s best organisations.



“Our company has benefited greatly from Relevel's assistance in locating the most skilled personnel. It used to take us a lot of time to discover the ideal candidate for our company and the particular position, but working with Unacademy has been a pleasant and energising experience. We appreciate the Relevel team and look forward to working with them to find talented individuals for our organisation,” said Ashish Budaga- Director, Talent Management, Codeyoung



“We were able to onboard exceptional individuals for a few key positions at the organisation thanks to Relevel. We were confident we would discover the correct fit thanks to Relevel's thorough assessment procedure. We are eager to continue our fruitful collaboration,” said Talent partner, MyGlamm



About Relevel by Unacademy

Relevel, an Unacademy Group Company, is India’s first hiring platform that empowers job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and get their dream job within 15 days. The platform currently has over 2.5 million registered users and democratises access to young Indians to work at some of the finest companies in the country based on their skill. Companies get seamless access to India’s top talent, pre-assessed on their aptitude, competencies and skills. Relevel was founded in 2021 by Shashank Murali, Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar after becoming a part of the Unacademy Group earlier this year.

