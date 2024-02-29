Reliaable Developers & Oakwood Hotel Partner for plotted development project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29: On the cusp of transformation, marching ahead with newer commitments, Bangalore's leading plotted layout developers, Reliaable Developers, are delighted to announce the signing of a management agreement with Oakwood Hotels, a part of The Ascott Limited for the new property in the entire HSR- Sarjapur Road- Electronic City triangular belt. This strategic move reflects sharply on Reliaable Developers' commitment to redefining their projects, combining luxury and an unparalleled experience for both business and travellers.

The new property is planned to offer hybrid units comprising lake-facing rooms, hotel rooms and serviced residences. These accommodations feature a range of amenities, including food and beverage offerings, versatile meetings and banqueting spaces, a gym, and a swimming pool. This brings in a readymade clientele of 500+ families for the hotels.

Already on the path to expanding its footprint across Southern India, this collaboration comes in as the right step, at the right time, towards enhancing living standards and making luxury amenities accessible to customers. "Going forward, all our new projects will come in this format. There will be a hospitality section in all of our properties, and the blend of luxury and affordability is going to take the experience a notch higher," says Dr. Mahendra Reddy, Managing Director at Reliaable Developers.

Such Amenities are rare in plotted developments across India to comprise a hotel like Oakwood. "We are the new face of Reliaable, committed to elevating our standards across upcoming projects. Our focus is on delivering premium BDA approved plots at prime locations, complemented by exclusive access to premium hospitality within the layout. We strive to provide a sophisticated and high-end product, ensuring unparalleled satisfaction for our discerning clientele," he added.

Dr. Mahendra Reddy signed an MoU with Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott International Management India Pvt. Ltd, which owns Oakwood. Commenting on the new property, Lim expressed, “As Ascott's Chief Growth Officer, I am thrilled to announce the signing of our fourth property in South East Tech Corridor of Bengaluru. This strategic move is in response to the burgeoning demand from the bustling IT parks and industrial corridors in the area. Our newest property is perfectly situated to cater to the needs of modern professionals and business travellers alike. We are delighted to partner with Reliaable Developers, one of Bengaluru's largest plotted layout developers, in this venture. Together, we are poised to offer unparalleled hospitality experiences in one of India's most dynamic and vibrant cities.”

Reliaable Developers have emerged as the largest plotted layout developers in Bangalore, with more than 15000 BDA-approved plots already delivered in the last 20 years, around HSR Layout, a prime residential neighbourhood in Bengaluru. All their projects are developed in prime locations encompassing reputed schools, colleges, hospitals, entertainment hubs and shopping complexes.

