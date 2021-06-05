Reliance Industries helps out families of employees affected by Covid-19

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged India’s healthcare system and resulted in loss of numerous lives. India Inc has come to the rescue of families of their employees who have lost their lives to the disease. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a slew of care packages for affected families under their ‘One Reliance Family’ initiative.

In an statement to its employees, RIL has committed to paying the last drawn salary of the deceased employee to his/ her nominee for a period of five years, in addition to bearing all expenses for children’s education up to when they get a Bachelor’s degree.

This will include not just the tuition fee of the school, college or institute that the child attends in India but also charges for hostel accommodation and book fees. The grants will be rolled out under the ‘Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme’.

The company will also pay the entire amount towards premium for a medical cover for hospitalisation for the deceased employee’s spouse, parents and children (until they attain a Bachelor’s degree).

“Dear Colleague, even though these times may seem very bleak, always remember that you are not alone and, the entire institution of Reliance stands with each of you and your family. We have come together thus far precisely on the strength of our solidarity as One Team and with the Ownership Mindset that we will keep fighting this adversity until we can,” read a letter sent out to the employees.

In addition to the relief packages, the company has come up with a special leave policy for their staff, who are entitled to a special ‘Covid Leave’ in case they get infected. The leave can be taken for the full duration of their recovery, both mental and physical. They can also apply for it in case a close family member comes down with Covid-19, so that employees can focus on recovery for themselves and their families before resuming work.

Every RIL employee is also entitled to financial assistance of up to three months of their salary as an interest-free advance in case of any exigency.

The umbrella of help extends beyond RIL’s staff rolls. The company is also offering a sum of ₹10 lakh each the families of off-roll employees in the unfortunate event of a death due to the pandemic.

“A lumpsum payment of ₹10 lakh will be paid out directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family,” said a statement from RIL.

At a time when the country is battling with an acute shortage of vaccines, Reliance is arranging vaccination drives for all their employees across the country and their family members to make sure they are safe from Covid.

Under R-Surakshaa, Reliance’s in-house vaccination program, the company has started a tech-enabled, multi-location vaccination drive to vaccinate all their employees, partners, associates, affiliates and their family members who are eligible for their first or second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The jabs will be administered in compliance with government regulations and the cost will be borne by RIL.