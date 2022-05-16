Relish Big TV Days with Samsung Neo QLED the ‘smartest’ TV in town

Finally, here comes a TV that is meant for more than just watching. In a post-pandemic world, the way we live has changed. The home screen needs to evolve too to our changing lifestyles and offer more than just a space where we watch content at the end of a long day and unwind. The Samsung Neo QLED range of TVs are a must-have in every modern home where we spend most of our day in front of a screen – working, collaborating, unwinding or even working out!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV has all the smart features you need in a device of today as it doubles up as a large screen for home, a camera-enabled collaborative window that enables video calls and a playback space for that early morning workout video or spinning lesson you follow. To top it all, it looks outstanding with its sleek, almost bezel-less design and even comes with a built-in IoT hub that can control the smart devices in your home.

Buy now to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra worth ₹1,31,999, Galaxy A22 5G worth ₹19,999 and the SlimFit camera worth ₹8,900 totally free, along with up to 20 per cent cashback.

Read on to know the features that make this TV an absolute must-have!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brightest Pictures

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV gives you cinematic picture quality right in your living room. The TV is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K, wherein its AI upscaling technology adds depth and sharpness to the content on screen, taking your viewing experience to the next level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, the ultra-fine contrast reveals even finer details in what is playing on screen and mini LEDs which are 40 times smaller than regular ones, that light up the screen and deliver a massive reduction in picture blooming, thereby controlling the light and boosting deep black performance, all thanks to the Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. Samsung Neo QLED TVs are certified to provide 100 per cent colour volume and offer 8K picture quality with over one billion colours making every picture come to life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sound that moves

Imagine a totally immersive cinematic surround sound experience that makes you experience the content playing on the screen as if you were really present there. So whether it is the sound of a revving engine in a car chase sequence or the intense background score of a horror movie, with the Dolby Atmos the sound is near real. The Object Tracking Sound Pro with 3-layer voice tracking offers dynamic sound that offers an all-immersive sound experience.

There are top channel speakers in the TV to fire sound up, down, from the sides and centre of the screen. For those who like it grand, the TV can be configured with a compatible soundbar. The Q-Symphony feature will synchronise the sound from the TV speakers with the soundbar to offer audio in perfect harmony. As part of a special Big TV Days, buy Neo QLED get the Galaxy S22 Ultra worth ₹1,31,999, Galaxy A22 5G worth ₹19,999 and the SlimFit camera worth ₹8,900 totally free, along with up to 20 per cent cashback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Infinity Design

The television today has become an integral part of every home and should not stick out like an eyesore. The Samsung Neo QLED TV is a welcome addition to your home décor with its sleek, minimalistic looks. Its magnificent Infinity One Design & Infinity Screen and a ultra slim frame, so you can focus on the real thing – the video experience that this TV has to offer. Its nearly bezel-less design adds elegance to every room and lends a contemporary look to the home.

It comes with an attachable Slim One Connect box, which can be tucked away at the back of the TV or placed on the side to take away the mess of ugly wiring. If you like the TV mounted on the wall, this new range comes with a slim fit wall mount that places it close to the wall for a totally seamless look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Truly Smart

The Samsung Neo QLED TV is a truly smart TV that is designed to empower your everyday life as it comes with a built-in IoT hub that can control the smart devices in your home and also allows you to make video calls with your TV. With multiple voice assistant and multi view options, you can enjoy both TV and smartphone content at the same time, making it the smartest TV in town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Smart Hub, you spend less time searching and more time streaming movies, games, and other content of your choice. You can even split the screen into up to 4 windows to enjoy multiple content at the same time with Multi View feature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaming Hub

The Samsung Neo QLED TV makes your gaming experience surreal as you view your top game on a Super Ultrawide GameView with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and 32:9. The upgraded Game Bar 2.0 instantly checks for game optimisations and real time stats making your you are totally up there with your performance.

Its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro offers exceptional thrill from gaming with the 4K up to 144 Hz motion enhancements and the Gaming Hub offers you both console and Cloud gaming options, so you can decide what you are in a mood to play.

Video Calling

The accessories created for this TV can make your experience of owning one all the more special. One of the highlights here is the Slim Fit Cam, which makes for the perfect webcam for your smart TV. You can attach it to the TV magnetically and remove it when it is not in use.

The high resolution camera offers incredible quality for collaboration meetings at work which you can enjoy on the big TV screen or for video calls with your loved ones post work hours. While the SlimFit camera needs to be purchased separately at a price of ₹8,900, you can get it free as part of a special offer that is currently running, along with a cash back upto 20 per cent.

Solar Cell Remote

At a time when everyone is thinking sustainability, how can Samsung be far behind? The Neo QLED TV is powered by a sleek and trendy-looking solar remote that you can control the TV with. The beauty of this remote is that it charges on indoor light and thru radio frequency (RF) power harvesting feature as well. All you need to do is place the remote upside down, with the solar panel at the back facing up, and it is good to go. This remote does not need any batteries at all.

With so many cool features, the Samsung Neo QLED range of TVs make for the perfect addition to your home. You can pick from any of the models with screen sizes varying between 1 m 25 cm (50 inches) and 2 m 16 cm (85 inches). Hurry to your nearest Samsung store or order it online today!

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.