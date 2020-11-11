Relish your power ride with the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:41 IST

Life is a race. We are all working towards reaching the finishing line first and emerging successful. But once you do achieve success and reach the goals you set, what is the next step? Do you stop running this race? Not really! It is at this point in time that one can start enjoying the race and compete with no one but oneself. At this point in life, one starts to savour the journey and is not concerned with the final destination.

If you feel you have reached this point in life with your sheer courage, passion and determination, then Mercedes-Benz have just the right vehicle for you!

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe can be your perfect companion in this ‘Ride to Relish’. It offers a unique blend of sportiness with luxury and is engineered for the bold and the beautiful. The new model offers exclusivity with plenty of practicality, making it a great choice for everyday commute.

Touted as the “stylish adventurer”, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 76.70 lakh. Quite a steal, isn’t it! It is also the first Mercedes AMG model to be assembled in India.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC is loaded with some really cool features. We picked some of the top line features for you!

•A snazzy A-shaped AMG-specific radiator grill with vertical black slats and a decorative strip in high-gloss chrome, two chrome-plated twin tailpipe exhausts in the rear, a AMG spoiler lip at the rear and 50.8 cm (20 inch) AMG 5-twin-spoke light alloy wheels lend it that perfect sporty look. A top speed of 250 kmph will offer the requisite thrills for a high-performance drive.

•The Coupe offers unmatched comfort for its class, soothing out the bumps on Indian roads with his AMG speed shift TCT 9G transmission, AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, AMG RIDE CONTROL+ and AMG Performance Exhaust system.

•The focus is equally evident inside – the AMG performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather places you at the centre of the action with all the controls well within your handspan. The interiors exude class with sporty seats and AMG-specific seat graphics and designer seat belts in red.

•The riding comfort is accentuated by the state of the art MBUX multimedia entertainment system, which promises to make your rides memorable.

•The MBUX voice control feature enhances driving safety as the words, “Hey Mercedes”, can trigger reactions from the infotainment system, which uses intuitive voice control and natural speech recognition to take instructions.

•It is also embedded with the quintessential Fit and Healthy Mercedes features including front heated seats with memory function, four-way lumbar support, THERMATIC automatic climate control and a Burmester Surround sound system.

•The Mercedes Me app keeps you connected with your car even when you are not sitting in it. From keeping a tab on fuel levels and tyre pressure to locking the car and sliding the sunroof, every can be controlled from the app.

•This compelling machine is a pleasure to drive at night with its adaptive Multibeam LED and high beam assist feature.

So, get your power machine. Drive it yourself, solo, ideally into the night and revere the race in everyday life and on the road. #RelishTheRace the Mercedes-Benz way!