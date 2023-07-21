Remote Exercise Therapy Patent Secured by Indian Startup Actofit

New Delhi (India), July 21: Have you ever stood in front of a camera on your phone or laptop while exercising, hoping for real-time guidance and feedback? Imagine the convenience and effectiveness if that device could accurately analyze your movements, point out any mistakes, and help you correct your posture on the spot like a personal fitness guru. It may sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but Mumbai-based startup Actofit has turned this futuristic dream into a reality through their motion-tracking technology Vitalform.io.

They've not only invented this cutting-edge exercise therapy solution but also secured a granted and approved patent for their innovation. In a world where innovation often seems stagnant, Actofit has emerged as a beacon of progress, defying conventions and reshaping the future of health technology.

“The motion tracking technology provides individuals with the convenience of practising physiotherapy, yoga, and strength training, enabling them to achieve their fitness goals with precision and convenience, all from the comfort of their own homes.”

A study conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine has revealed that as little as 150 minutes of exercise per week can play a crucial role in preventing and treating chronic diseases, including cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease and Actofit's innovative technology offers individuals the means to take charge of their well-being by incorporating their solution into their routines, facilitating regular exercise.

Actofit's business model for their innovative technology revolves around B2B integration, specifically targeting physiotherapy applications, wellness apps, and insurance wellness apps. Through their Software Development Kit (SDK), Actofit empowers these companies to seamlessly integrate their advanced technology into the market. This strategic approach allows Actofit to enhance the offerings of these partner apps, providing users with an exceptional fitness experience.

With Actofit's cutting-edge technology at your fingertips, individuals can embark on a remarkable fitness journey, embracing a new era of exceptional and personalized fitness.

In highlighting Actofit's future and the evolving market landscape, Pratik Saraogi, Founder and CEO at Actofit, shares his insights, stating, "The market formation-tracking technology is significant, and the projected value of the global market reaching $9.4 billion by 2028 offers immense potential for companies operating in this space," says Saraogi. “We are excited to be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of individuals worldwide.”

“The industry is coming to the realization that posture correction does have a stark impact on health.”

Healthcare industry expert Clifford Paul, AVP of Healthtech and Wellbeing at Kotak Life, lauds the profound impact of these advancements, stating, "The growth of workout posture correction software has a transformative effect on fitness and well-being. This advanced technology not only enables individuals to achieve optimal posture but also minimizes the risk of injuries, offering significant benefits to insurance companies and contributing to the overall well-being of individuals. It's truly remarkable and holds the potential to promote a healthier society."

Actofit's recent successful funding round, led by RB Ventures, the family office of J.B. Boda Group, one of Asia's largest Reinsurance brokers, showcases their steadfast commitment to developing innovative solutions that have a positive impact on individuals. With this funding boost, Actofit can enhance their cutting-edge technology, expand their reach through insurance wellness apps, and advance in the field of health technology.

"Our strategic partnership with RB Ventures, the investment arm of J.B. Boda Group, solidifies our market position and fuels our growth in the field of health technology. We are proud of Actofit's remarkable ascent, with a projected business revenue of 50 crores this fiscal year. As a profitable health-tech pioneer, Actofit remains committed to shaping the future of the industry and providing individuals with transformative solutions." says Saraogi.

In the realm of posture correction and fitness solutions, Actofit stands alongside various alternatives that aim to address posture correction and fitness needs.

Brands like Cultfit, HealthifyMe, and UltraHuman have carved a niche by delivering cutting-edge technology. In the United States, solutions such as PostureNow and UPRIGHT GO have garnered attention for their posture correction devices. With a diverse range of options available, Actofit's solution shines as an interesting alternative, standing out as an Indian company that provides individuals with a comprehensive and effective approach to achieving optimal posture and overall fitness.

