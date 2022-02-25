Remote working on your mind? Here's why Munnar is the perfect spot for you!

It’s time for a workcation, which combines work with leisure in a short vacation. To help you make the most of your workcation, resorts are now offering consistent Wi-Fi services and a host of amenities to make your stay comfortable and fun. Munnar is among the best destinations for a workcation. Here's why.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Working From Holiday: Why it’s Important

Workcation allows you to break the monotonous 9-5 routine and work from an exciting holiday destination. As you work amid the beauty of nature at a resort, your motivation and productivity increase. You can take small breaks to enjoy recreational activities to feel more energised. As you experience new cultures, it improves your creativity and benefits your work. When you return to your normal routine, these amazing experiences give you a new outlook to work. Plus, you're back with boosted productivity.

Benefits of a Vacation: Short-Haul Trips

-Easy and quick to plan.

-No hassle of packing lots of things.

-Less expensive than longer trips.

-You can go on more vacations and visit more places each year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munnar: Kerala's Tea Paradise

Munnar is home to India's highest tea garden, Kolukkumalai, at 7,900 feet. The ravishing slopes are covered with sprawling, lush tea plantations. Whether you wish to learn the art of tea picking or enjoy a tea massage or sip on the special local tea, Munnar awaits to rejuvenate your senses. Amid the endless tea estates, by the spellbinding waterfalls and beneath the vast blue sky, you can surely find your paradise.

Best Time to Visit and How to Get There

The best time to visit Munnar is in winter (December-February). Temperatures drop to 10°C and the weather is pleasant. Perfect for a workcation at a luxury resort!

You can reach Munnar:

By air: Munnar has no airport. So, book a flight to Cochin or Madurai. From the Cochin International Airport (110 km away) or Madurai International Airport (140 km away), you can take a cab or state-run/private bus to Munnar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By train: Take a train to Aluva station (110 km away from Munnar), Ernakulam station (130 km away) or Madurai station (135 km away). You can board a cab or a bus from there to reach Munnar.

By bus: You can take a private/state-run bus from Tamil Nadu or Kerala to Munnar.

Workcation Checklist

-Check for COVID-19 restrictions in the area where you wish to spend your workcation.

-Carry all your travel documents, like ID card, and your flight tickets.

-Carry the device on which you'll work (like your laptop), its portable charger and any other important gadgets. You don’t need to carry a portable Wi-Fi device if you choose a resort with these services.

-Carry your sanitiser, mask, travel pillows, toiletries, first-aid box, and medicines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why Choose Club Mahindra for Your Workcation?

Experiences: Each Club Mahindra resort in Munnar opens up a world of enriching experiences that are to every traveller’s likings.

Best of amenities: Amenities at Club Mahindra resorts not only suffice but pamper. You can get access to Wi-Fi in all common areas and can work seamlessly for as long as you want. In your room, you can get a constant supply of tea or coffee while you work. This can keep your energy levels high as you work for hours. You can store juice and cold drinks in a mini-fridge and sip on them at small breaks. After work, you can unwind, relax, and watch TV.

Room types: Club Mahindra Munnar Resort is in the lap of hills covered with tea plantations. As you sit with your device by the window or on the balcony, the beautiful scenic views can make your work much more enjoyable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indulge your senses: You can enjoy a relaxing Ayurvedic massages and the resort’s signature tea leaf massage at the Svaastha Spa to rejuvenate yourself and increase your productivity. After work, you can treat yourself at BBQ Bay and the speciality restaurant.

Exclusive member benefits: Club Mahindra membership offers various benefits. You have the opportunity to work from over 100+ resorts across India and abroad at attractive prices. You can unwind by participating in the activities planned in the evenings for members to socialise and have a great time.

How to Book Club Mahindra Resorts?

Step 1: Open clubmahindra.com and enter your name, current city, mobile number, and email to get Club Mahindra Membership.

Step 2: On clubmahindra.com, tour the Munnar resort from your home with a 360° virtual tour. Tap on different locations for closer views. Revolve the pictures to switch from daytime to night-time view.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 3: Click on the "Member Login" tab on the website or log on to the Club Mahindra mobile application.

Step 4: Enter your membership number for your username. Create a password. You'll be directed to your dashboard.

Step 5: Choose the Club Mahindra Munnar resort and browse the calendar to check the availability on the desired dates. After confirmation, click on "Book now" to book the resort.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.