Renault Is Proud To Associate With India’s Most Prestigious DPIFF As The Powered By Partner For 2024

In a momentous transition, Renault has assumed the coveted role of Powered By Partner for the prestigious, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 to celebrate cinematic evolution.

Mumbai, Maharashtra [Date]: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is all set to host its annual award ceremony, honoring the luminaries of the Entertainment and Film Industry. The 2024 ceremony will be Powered By Renault, a global automotive brand renowned for innovation, performance and dedication to crafting technologically advanced, reliable vehicles.

The annual award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 20th February 2024 in Mumbai. The ceremony will see the presence of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel along notable figures from the Indian film industry.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Renault India, expressed the company's excitement, stating, "Renault is privileged to be associated with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, one of the iconic and respected platforms for the Indian and global film fraternity. As a brand, we have given many icons to the automotive industry like the Renault Kwid, the Kiger and the Triber. Likewise, the DPIFF is on a mission to recognize and reward the best talent of the industry. We are delighted to partner in this endeavour.”

This collaboration marks the convergence of automotive excellence with cinematic grandeur.

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at DPIFF, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “Renault is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome them as the Official Powered By Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. This partnership brings a dynamic element to the ceremony, blending automotive sophistication with cinematic brilliance.”

For 2024, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards guarantees an exhilarating cinematic odyssey, traversing the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge masterpieces, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony offers a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating India's diverse tapestry—a night of opulence and jubilation, uniting cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying homage to the exceptional talent that graces our land. It serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema.

The prestigious ceremony plans to celebrate the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation. It honours all three prodigious segments – the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity – under the same roof. It is a vibrant showcase of India’s rich cultural diversity and its deep-seated heritage. It brings to the forefront the world-renowned Indian traditional folk dances, captivating folk music, exquisite handloom textiles, and the inherent beauty of Swadeshi & indigenous craftsmanship.

For more information on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, please visit: https://www.dpiff.in

ABOUT RENAULT

Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of close to 430+ sales and 490+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

ABOUT DADASAHEB PHALKE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.