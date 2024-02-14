Renowned Astrologer Dr. Hemant Barua Receives Asian Iconic Award 2024

Dr. Hemant Barua, widely recognized as one of the best and most trusted astrologers in India, was recently honored with the prestigious Asian Iconic Award 2024 at the Mukkti Cultural Hub in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood presented the award, further solidifying Dr. Barua's esteemed position in the field of Vedic astrology.

This accolade adds to Dr Barua's impressive collection of over 100 awards, including Jyotish Ratan, Jyotish Shrestham, and Jyotish Shiromani. His profound knowledge of Vedic Astrology, extensive research, and vast experience continue to earn him respect and acclaim. His "Trimayasha" project, one of his lifelong possessions, is dedicated to Vedic astrology research. It stands as a testament to his dedication and pursuit of furthering in the field of Vedic Astrology. Not only that, it has helped him gain immense trust and respect in India and abroad, especially in the Vedic Astrology domain.

Dr Hemant Barua firmly believes that astrology is a science, a life guide, that can offer solutions to any problems when the concepts are understood from someone with deep knowledge of the subject. He has tirelessly dispelled myths about astrology in many of its seminars. His expertise in Nakshatra, divisional charts, Astakvarga, and various astrological calculations has helped people believe in astrology from a scientific point of view.

Success is a karmic reward. From the astrological perspective, success in a person's life can be accessed by studying the influence of stars and planets in the individual’s horoscope. Therefore, more than just predictions, Dr. Barua emphasizes the karmic aspect of success, viewing astrology as a way to understand the divine will expressed through planetary influences. He sees himself as a "Karma Yogi", serving society by sharing his knowledge and interpreting the Supreme Being's will through horoscopes. He firmly emphasizes the fact that astrology combines the scientific knowledge of astronomy and mathematics to derive the results. The top astrologer in India, Dr Hemant Barua has devoted himself to serving the cosmic discipline of Vedic Astrology.

Astrologers with profound knowledge and confidence in their solutions never keep their clients in illusions about the unfavourable incidents that are occurring in their lives. Likewise, the best astrologer in India, Dr Barua follows a system-based approach when analyzing individual horoscopes, incorporating divisional charts, references, and calculations for accurate predictions and insightful guidance. This approach has helped him in making the right predictions and providing effective solutions every time.

Hemant Barua is famous as the top astrologer in India for another reason. He has a large number of satisfied clients, which Mr Barua proudly claims as his USP. His honest responses, accurate predictions and effective solutions have garnered him not only satisfied clients but also their unwavering trust, with nearly 80-90% of his clientele coming from referrals.

For over a decade, Dr. Barua has imparted his knowledge to aspiring astrologers, creating informational videos and guiding students who now successfully practice astrology themselves. In a competitive landscape where misleading people for profit is prevalent, Dr. Barua stands out for his ethical and honest practice, focused on adding prosperity and positivity to people's lives. This integrity is what truly sets him apart and reinforces his position as the best astrologer in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.