Renowned construction company, Rightcon launches its interior solutions vertical

India, 19th May 2023: Rightcon, one of the leading construction companies in India, has launched a new vertical dedicated to interior design solutions, making the company the one-stop shop for all things housing-related. With interior solutions added to its portfolio, the company will now have a wider reach across classes, going a step closer to realising its vision of reaching millions of customers by helping them build their intimate spaces. Further, complementing the expansion of the retail capacity of the company, touching more lives, the CSR wing of the construction giant, Rightcon Cares, will now assist farmers in building homes; the assistance offered ranges from design support to looking after their project and taking steps to ensure fair trade.

In terms of its ambition in the well-established construction wing, Rightcon is eyeing to hit 60,000 sq. ft of construction by the end of this financial year, doubling the 2022 milestone. This ambition is backed by Rightcon's solid track record of excellence of over 18 years, founded on closely supervised workflows and regular quality checks by expert engineers, 100 per cent transparency in transactions and customer engagement, and the company's extensive bandwidth of catering to all construction-related needs. Also, for the best customer service, the venture has a dedicated 12/6 customer service team to meet the consumer's concerns. Other USPs of the company are timely delivery, collaborative working with clients, and cost-effective operations, which in turn help in offering competitive prices to the clients and reaching a broad spectrum of end-users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With interior solutions added to its portfolio, the company will now have a wider reach across classes

Towards delivering world-class construction projects, Rightcon has, since its inception in 2005, striven to work with a strong team of in-house interior designers, project managers, architects and engineers with expertise in various fields, including civil and structural engineering who dedicate themselves to the undertakings, painstakingly smoothening out every hitch on the way.

While speaking about the new vertical and the latest developments, Mr Lohith, CEO of Righcon, delineated the company's vision and said, “We are pleased to add yet another vertical to our company which has made us an end-to-end service provider for anyone who has dreamt of homeowning. We have always had an unwavering dedication to delivering the best possible services in the development sector and now with our interior solutions, we will add warmth, elegance and homeliness to your spaces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In terms of its ambition in the well-established construction wing, Rightcon is eyeing to hit 60,000 sq. ft of construction by the end of this financial year, doubling the 2022 milestone.

Driving the success story of Righcon is the company's CEO, Mr Lohith, who draws from his alma mater, the prestigious University of Leeds, from where he pursued his Master's degree and extensive experience in the sector for effective management, marketing and sales techniques. As a hands-on CEO, Mr Lohith is closely associated with sales and marketing activities and leads the team of experts along with Mr Srinivas, Execution Director of Rightcon. Other key members of the Rightcon management are Mr Vivek, Principal Architect and Mr Vinay, Head of QS and Billing, who has devoted their energies to guiding the in-house architects.

Owing to the relentless efforts of the team, Rightcon has successfully delivered several projects across the ever-growing Banglaore in popular as well as emerging areas such as Electronic City, Bannerghatta Road, Mysore Road, KR Puram, Vidyaranyapura, Huskur Road, Kanakapura Road, Ramanagar, etc., while also executing significant projects in Mysore and Andhra Pradesh. Last year's projects alone testify to the zeal with which Righcon is resolved to make its mark in the competitive construction sector: the company onboarded ambitious projects of over 12 residential projects, amounting to over 30,000 sq. ft. of construction in 2022. Further cementing its stronghold beyond Bangalore, the construction venture aims to set up new offices in Mysore and Tumkur in 2023.

To summarise, be it via new initiatives or by deepening the roots of the thriving verticals, Rightcon is taking massive steps to be a key player in the nationwide housing industry and become a household name with every stride.

For more information, visit -https://rightcon.in/

Follow us on Instagram -https://www.instagram.com/_rightcon_/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.